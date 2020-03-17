Bursa Malaysia remains reduce at mid-morning | Cash

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 34.87 points to 1,245.76 from Monday’s near of 1,280.63, after opening 63.35 details decreased at 1,217.28 this morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained reduced at mid-morning on weak industry sentiment owing to overnight losses on crucial global markets and the nationwide motion regulate buy from tomorrow until stop-March.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) missing 34.87 details to 1,245.76 from Monday’s near of 1,280.63, after opening 63.35 details reduce at 1,217.28 this morning.

On the broader market, losers defeat gainers 762 to 126, with 217 counters unchanged, 911 untraded and 17 other individuals suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.97 billion shares value RM1.37 billion.

On Wall Avenue, the Dow Jones Industrial Ordinary plunged 2,997.10 points, or 12.9 for every cent, to settle at 20,188.52, which observed circuit breakers temporarily halt buying and selling for 15 minutes, whilst the S&P 500 index declined 324.89 points, or 12 for every cent, to finish at 2,386.13 and the Nasdaq Composite Index drop 970.28 factors, or 12.3 per cent, to end at 6,904.59.

Nearer to dwelling, Singapore’s Straits Times Index declined .88 per cent to 2,473.87, the Jakarta Composite Index fell 4.37 for every cent to 4,485.46 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell .46 for every cent to 16,923.34.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd mentioned it expects to see additional downside strain on the FBM KLCI with Wall Road and regional marketplaces declining.

“We be expecting the up coming guidance at the 1,200 mark,” it stated in a notice today.

Amongst heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank decreased 6 sen to RM7.23, Tenaga erased 30 sen to RM11, General public Financial institution fell 50 sen to RM14 and IHH was 30 sen weaker at RM4.70.

Of the actives, Sapura Power eased 50 %-a-sen to nine sen, even though Hisbiscus Petroleum and Bumi Armada were being flat at 30.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index depreciated 253.11 details to 8,536.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depressed 235.05 factors to 9,275.28 and the FBM 70 contracted 316.68 points to 9,787.04.

The FBMT 100 Index shed 244.84 details to 8,463.67 and the FBM Ace dropped 177.70 points to 3,604.07.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Solutions Index inched down 5.92 points to 97.76, the Financial Providers Index gave up 381.07 factors to 11,514.22 and the Plantation Index slipped 106.20 details to 5,730.17. ― Bernama