Burt Ward claims he took shrinking pills while filming OG Batman

But I don’t want to worry you Burt Ward, who played Robin on the Batman TV show in the 1960s, felt he was asked to take pills to reduce his rather large bulge.

The actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week and of course felt the need to use the ceremony to discuss how big his schlong is.

“They thought Robin had a very big bulge for television,” he said Page Six,

Basically, ABC allegedly asked him to get rid of the bulge during his time as a boy wonder (who was actually a full-grown man with a full-blown penis) and gave him medication that would “shrink”. “

Apparently, the 1960s were a time when Hollywood managers could force you to shrink your cock for a role.

The Catholic League of Decency complained to the American Broadcasting Company about the enormous bulge of the tight-fitting Caped Crusader costumes.

It’s unclear what kind of pills the studio doctor Ward is supposed to have prescribed, but he claims that it didn’t take long to realize that tail-shrinking pills are likely to have nasty side effects.

“I took them for three days and then decided that they could probably keep me from having children,” he said. “I stopped doing it and just used my cloak to cover it.”

He also took the opportunity to try out co-star Adam West, who he believed had to “put Turkish towels in his underpants”.

A similar story can be found in Ward’s autobiography Boy Wonder: My Life In Tights. If the cover picture of a man’s step in extremely tight shorts isn’t enough to convince you that this story has some tails, it could be that he describes his enormous junk.

“Dancer belts, jock straps, double-thick jockey shorts, dong socks, testicle supports, padded underwear … nothing reduced the swelling! Not even ice packs!”

Cool, cool, cool. Batman is officially ruined.

