Burton, Earnhardt, Edwards Headline Hall of Fame Nomination

Charlotte, NC—Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Carl Edwards have become new candidates for NASCAR’s next Hall of Fame class, announced Tuesday.

Eleven-year voters initially selected five members per class from a list of 25 candidates. Trimmed from 2015 class to 20.

In a new process starting this year, candidates will be split into three ballots. Modern candidates, pioneer candidates, landmark candidates. Two entries are selected from ten modern candidates and one entry from each of the five candidate pioneer and landmark categories.

Janet Guthrie, the first woman to run on the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, and Coca-Cola 600, was nominated for the landmark category for the first time in a year. She was dropped in 2019 from a category that existed as an award for contributions to sports, and her absence caused a rebound to the Nominating Committee.

Burton, Earnhardt, Edwards, Jake Elder, and Banjo Matthews are all first candidates for the Hall of Fame. Both Burton and Earnhardt moved to the NBC Sports broadcast booth after winning big races but never succeeding in the elusive Cup Series Championship.

Earnhardt has won 26 career cup races, including a set of Daytona 500, and has received 15 of NASCAR’s most popular driver awards. Burton has won 21 career cups in the Southern 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

Edwards won 28 cup races and failed to win the Cup title twice in the season finale. He drew Tony Stewart at the last point of 2008, but Stewart won the race to win a tiebreaker in the championship battle.

With a late warning for the 2016 finale, Edwards seized the title and led 47 laps before the field was bundled for a restart and Edwards competed with Joe Ilogano for the lead. Edwards retired suddenly two months later at the age of 37.

Other modern votes include crew chiefs Kirkshell Mardin, Neil Bonnet, Harry Gantt, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirkshell Mardin and Mike Stefanick.

Thumbard, Ray Fox, John Holman, Marvin Punch, Jim Pascal, and Red Fork were not carried over from the 2020 ballot.

Pioneer ballots are Elder, Matthews, Red Farmer, Herschel McGlyph and Ralph Moody.

Landmark ballots are Guthrie, Albin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Dr. Joseph Mathioli, and Ralph Sea Graves.

Voting usually takes place in late May on Wednesday before Coca-Cola 600. The race is scheduled for NASCAR, and NASCAR has not announced plans to change its return to the race scheduled for May 9th.

Although the officials of the series are realistically aiming for a return to the race on May 24 targeting the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR has not announced when the Hall of Fame vote will take place.

. [TagsToTranslate] Auto Racing