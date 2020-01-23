Bus drivers can compare fees based on school bus roles

Eight Scotch College students in Adelaide were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after the bus they were driving on rolled near the South Australian and Victorian borders.

Two teenagers were flown to the women’s and children’s hospital with serious injuries, six more to the Mount Gambier and Districts hospital. One has since been released.

A total of 13 people were injured when the bus with 21 students and four adults rolled onto its roof near the Victorian city of Nelson.

Two students were brought to a hospital in Adelaide in stable condition, one with back and chest injuries and the other with lower back injuries. (9News) (9News)

The director of Scotch College, Dr. John Newton says the students were taken to an older and medium-sized rowing camp and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

He described the injuries suffered by the students as “mild to moderate” and all students and staff are treated appropriately with medical care.

“All family members of students and staff involved in the accident have been notified and will be updated as soon as the information is available,” he said.

The Victorian police do not know the cause of the crash, but have questioned the driver and are still under investigation into possible criminal prosecution.

Near the Victoria-South Australia border, a school bus crashed with more than 20 students, five of whom were taken to hospital. (9Nachrichten)

(9Nachrichten)

“The bus came around the corner and for some reason it lost control. We didn’t quite get to the point of how it happened.

“We spoke to the driver, he was questioned, and there is still a law enforcement investigation pending,” said Victoria Police Sergeant Ryan Nelson.

Rowing in Australia responds to the college’s statement: “The thoughts of everyone about rowing in Australia and the entire rowing community are with you.”