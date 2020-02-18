MSNBC News anchor Nicolle Wallace, who worked as White Household Communications Director underneath President George W. Bush, announced she would vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) if he have been the Democratic nominee, Friday, in the hottest example of Wallace blurring the traces amongst information and view.

“I’m on the history. I will vote for whomever — I will, I will gladly and very easily and handily vote for Bernie Sanders if he’s the nominee. This is not personalized,” declared Wallace, including, nevertheless, “How do you, as a democratic party, explain to everyone to get guiding anyone who is… and I have no fricking clue what democratic socialist signifies, but all people thinks that’s what he is and it sounds scary.”

In Oct, this reporter questioned why Wallace receives an viewpoint move when Fox Information is so often at the centre of criticism for merging view with news.

Previously this month, Wallace identified as President Donald Trump “the enemy” and reported she would vote for “an automobile” more than him,” though in January she when compared Republicans to conspiracy theorists who imagine the Earth is flat.

Last year, Wallace even termed the president’s defenders in the media “chickenshit” in the course of a breaking news section, and in August was manufactured to apologize for falsely claiming that Trump was “talking about exterminating Latinos.”

