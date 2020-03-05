bush-return-with-new-album-the-kingdom

Bush have announced that they’ll launch their new studio album The Kingdom later on this 12 months.

The adhere to-up to 2017’s Black And White Rainbows is scheduled for a release in May well with a remaining date still to be revealed.

Vocalist and guitarist Gavin Rossdale says: “We are really happy of The Kingdom. It is as if all roadways traveled about the previous couple many years have gotten us to this point. We appear ahead to this cycle – aged admirers, new admirers, like-minded individuals who are looking for their kingdom.”

Bush have marked the information by releasing the new solitary Flowers On A Grave, which can be listened to beneath.

Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, drummer Nik Hughes and bassist Corey Britz are at the moment making ready for their European tour, which will include things like an appearance at the UK’s Down load pageant.

Next the 15-date run, Bush will flip their interest to even more reveals across the US with Breaking Benjamin. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (March six) from 10am regional time by way of Reside Nation.

Bush 2020 European tour



Jun 05: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany



Jun 06: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany



Jun 07: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany



Jun 09: Warsaw Proxima, Poland



Jun 10: Berlin Astra, Germany



Jun 11: Nicklesdorf Nova Park, Austria



Jun 13: Donnington Obtain Pageant, British isles



Jun 15: Tilburg 13, Netherlands



Jun 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium



Jun 17: Muenster Skaters Palace, Germany



Jun 19: Zurich Rock The Ring, Switzerland



Jun 20: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy



Jun 21: Padova Hall, Italy



Jun 25: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain



Jun 27: Lisbon Rock in Rio Lisboa, Portugal

Bush 2020 US tour with Breaking Benjamin



Jul 15: Bristow Jiffy Lube Stay, VA



Jul 17: Virginia Seaside Veterans United Property Financial loans Amphitheater, VA



Jul 18: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA



Jul 20: Wantagh Northwell Health and fitness at Jones Seashore Theatre, NY



Jul 21: Holmdel PNC Financial institution Arts Center, NJ



Jul 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ



Jul 24: Darien Middle Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY



Jul 26: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT



Jul 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Heart, MA



Jul 29: Burgettstown S&T Bank Music Park, PA



Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Electrical power New music Theatre, MI



Aug 01: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY



Aug 02: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Heart, OH



Aug 04: Noblesville Ruoff Household Mortgage Audio Centre, IN



Aug 06: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL



Aug 07: Milwaukee American Spouse and children Insurance Amphitheater, WI



Aug 10: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX



Aug 11: Austin Germania Insurance coverage Amphitheater, TX



Aug 13: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX



Aug 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN



Aug 16: Atlanta Ameris Financial institution Amphitheatre, GA



Aug 18: Raleigh Coastal Credit history Union Audio Park at Walnut Creek, NC



Aug 19: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC



Aug 21: West Palm Seaside iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL



Aug 22: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL



Aug 24: Orange Beach front The Wharf Amphitheater, AL



Aug 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Centre, OH



Aug 29: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheater, KS



Aug 31: Englewood Fiddler’s Eco-friendly Amphitheatre, CO



Sep 02: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM



Sep 03: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ



Sep 05: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Situations Center, NV



Sep 06: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA



Sep 08: Mountain Check out Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA



Day TBA: St. Louis, MO