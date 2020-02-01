Bush shoots near Australia’s capital, where the state of emergency occurs

February 1 (UPI) – Officials declared a state of emergency for approximately 400,000 people in the Australian capital, amidst the country’s worst bushfire risk in 17 years.

ACT chief Andrew Barr said in a press conference on Friday that it was the worst threat since the devastating 2003 fire.

“The combination of extreme heat, wind and dry landscape will put the southern suburbs of Canberra in danger in the coming days,” said Barr.

The fire in the Orroral Valley has grown to almost 8 percent of the total land mass of the ACT, he said, adding that the fire risk would increase.

“This fire can become very unpredictable,” said Barr. “It can become uncontrollable.”

A weekend heat wave, changing gusty winds, and low humidity made it difficult to control the fire.

Barr said the state of emergency was “as long as Canberra is in danger”.

The statement signals the community that it needs to prepare “for the worst situation” over the weekend and allows the government to allocate resources for the response, he added.

In an update early Sunday morning, the fire in Orroral Valley remained at the Watch and Act level when the “fire activity subsided” although the fire was still out of control and conditions could still get worse.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency pointed out that people near Apollo, Boboyan, Naas and Top Naas streets remain vigilant and those who have left the area should remain safe and should not return.

A military helicopter landing in Namadgi National Park accidentally lit the fire in the Orroral Valley this week and triggered several fires nearby.

A point fire that broke out recently in New South Wales triggered the Clear Range fire, which is still raging in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales and destroyed plots in the Bumbalong region between Bredbo and Michelago.

The land fire department deployed 16 water-bomb planes to fight the Clear Range and Orroral Valley fires.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Sunday temperatures should drop from the dangerously high temperatures that have contributed to the spread of the fire, and the winds will not be as strong.