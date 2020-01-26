Bushfire and the recognition of indigenous peoples are the focus of Australia Day 2020

The festivities for this year’s Australia Day started when indigenous communities and the bushfire crisis were the focus of the country’s most important events.

Performances by indigenous groups, including the Bayara Choir and the Koomurri Aboriginal Dance Troupe, were performed at a ceremony at the Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney.

The Australia Day ceremony in Canberra began with Ngunnawal elder Tina Brown greeting the country.

A member of the Koomurri dancers holds up an indigenous and Australian flag during the WugulOra morning ceremony on Australia Day in Walumil Lawns, Barangaroo. Australia Day, formerly known as Foundation Day, is the official national day of Australia and is celebrated annually on January 26th to celebrate the arrival of the First Fleet in Sydney in 1788. Indigenous Australians call the day “invasion day”. (Getty)

“I recognize you, my fellow Australian citizens, because it is the dust of my ancestors ‘bones and the dust of your ancestors’ bones that are mingling, shaping this country and uniting us as administrators of the future,” she said.

The leader of the National Australia Day Council and recipient of the Order of Australia, Danielle Roche, spoke to the community.

“On Australia Day, we reflect our nation’s history. We reflect the people who built our nation from the early peoples to the ways of migration that built our modern society,” she said.

“We respect their contribution to building a nation based on the shared values ​​of democracy, individual freedom, the rule of law and equality.”

Indigenous dancers at Australia Day ceremony at the Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney on January 26, 2020. (Isabella Porras)

The bushfires were already in the spotlight at Australia Day celebrations, and Ms. Roche acknowledged the crisis in her speech.

“Today is the first opportunity for many communities to stop and thank our country’s volunteers,” she said.

“Many of them will be at the forefront of Australia Day to fight fires, help people recover, and provide vital assistance to emergency services.

“We are grateful for your service. We remember those who tragically lost their lives. Those who lost their homes. We think of them and their families today and in the future.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also announced that Australian firefighters, police officers, paramedics and others will receive a new medal to recognize their service during the recent brushfire season.

Governor Margaret Beazley and Premier Gladys Berejiklian at Australia Day celebration at the Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney on January 26, 2020. Photo: Isabella Porras / Sydney Morning Herald (Isabella Porras)

The national emergency medal is awarded to authorized emergency workers who made a permanent or “significant” effort during the 2019-2020 bush fires.

“We also honor the Australians who have survived this devastating fire season. Many of them will protect our communities from fire today,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

However, the detailed criteria for awarding the medal have not yet been determined and will be decided after a “consultation” after the end of the bush fire crisis.

Governor-General David Hurley declared the bushfires a “nationally significant” emergency for the purposes of the medal, on the recommendation of the Morrison government.

Indigenous dancers at Australia Day ceremony at the Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney on January 26, 2020. (Isabella Porras)

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend Invasion Day rallies across the country.

Protests are planned for today in cities in several states, including Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Penrith, Canberra, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart, Darwin, Brisbane and Townsville.

Ash Barty, who was named Young Australian last night and plays Alison Riske in the fourth round of the Australian Open at 7 p.m., is also coming today.