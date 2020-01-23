Bushfire Donation Twiggy Forrest Funds Its Own Climate “Research”

… Aaaaaaa and there it is. Billionaire mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest Now he is officially asking for donations to fund his own “research” on climate change in order to come to the probably already determined conclusion that carbon is not one of the main causes of severe bushfires.

You may recall that Twiggy announced a few weeks ago that it would provide $ 70 million for ongoing bushfire relief and restoration efforts.

As it now becomes clear, $ 50 million will go to an organization calledFire Fund, “The Forrest itself launched through its own philanthropic Minderoo foundation.

In a new interview, Forrest confirmed that he wants the Fire Fund’s cash registers to be increased to around $ 500 million. These funds flow into a new science on climate change that has been reviewed by experts.

According to the interview, Forrest said that although carbon “is partially responsible for the slow-warming planet that affects the fires,” arsonists have “terrible effects” and that “the fuel load has probably had the greatest” impact. “

Arson was an integral part of a coordinated disinformation campaign that was spread on social media during the fires to downplay climate change and distort public discourse. Likewise, the notion that increased risk reduction or lack thereof was a major cause of the severity of the bush fire. NSW efforts to reduce hazards across the state have doubled over the past decade compared to the previous decade. Effective risk reduction is just one of the few measures that the fire department uses to prepare for bush fires. But the changing weather patterns significantly shorten the time frame in which a reduction is a safe option. In addition, the weather conditions during this round of fire proved so violent that the burning fires simply lashed over areas that had already been burned.

Regardless, Forrest is discussing – or perhaps setting – discussions that have been repeated by the Prime Minister in a fairly outrageous case of deliberately engaging in conversations, backed up by what is likely to be an unbeatable amount of money.

From his proposed “research,” Forrest quipped, “science is so far, we can’t say there is one reason [for bushfire] when someone says,” Oh, it’s climate change, “they fall out of their responsibility out.” Which anyway nobody said who was directly involved in fire fighting, but here we are.

If it may be this amount of money, don’t ask a question you don’t know the answer to.

Image:

Getty Images / Daniel Carson