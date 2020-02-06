Bushfire donations that reach victims too slowly fear Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison is concerned that hundreds of millions of dollars in donations will not go to needy communities.

Five weeks after a fireball pierced large parts of Victoria and NSW, many cities still have to pay a cent of their donations to non-governmental organizations.

“I think it is very important that charities and state governments report on how much money is going out and where it is going,” Morrison told Radio 2GB in Sydney today.

The prime minister said that $ 111 million in federal funds had been paid to bushfire victims.

But Labor MP Susan Templeman, who is based in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury in NSW, said that not many people in her electorate would be provided with money.

“They have been hit by fires for up to three months, but are told that the big promises will not apply to them,” she said.

“They are looking for help in small quantities, but they are told they are not fire-prone.”

Ms. Templeman said small businesses in particular felt desperate and nervous.

Last year Paul and Carol Nelson-Parthenides lost everything, including their home and family business, when the Victorian coastal town of Mallacoota was surrounded by fire. (Today)

Earlier this week the Prime Minister confirmed that he had written to the States asking for feedback on how a royal commission should deal with the Bushfire crisis.

It is assumed that the draft specification of services includes climate change and reducing the risk of burns.

The Prime Minister told Parliament yesterday that he considers reducing the risk of burns more important than reducing carbon emissions to prevent future bushfires.

The Royal Commission is expected to consider whether the Commonwealth should be given greater powers to respond to natural disasters without being state-based.

Land clearing and native vegetation laws would also be examined.

Mr. Morrison wants the royal commission to be completed by August so that his government can respond to the recommendation before the next bushfire season.