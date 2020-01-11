Bushfire in Australia: Firefighter dies and kills 4 people in Victoria

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – A fireman died in a fire in Victoria on northeastern Saturday, bringing the death toll to four across the country, local emergency officials said.

Emergency management Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed the firefighter’s death and said he had increased the total number of fatalities from the bushfire season in the state of Victoria in southeast Australia to four.

Forest fire management Chris Hardman, Victoria’s chief fire officer, said the firefighter is fighting a fire in Omeo, a town in the East Gippsland Shire, near the Alpine National Park.

The firefighter’s name has not been released.

The police planned to investigate the incident and prepare a report for the coroner.

The firefighter’s death follows the death of another forest fire manager, Mat Kavanagh, 43, who died on duty on January 3 in a car accident on the Goulburn Valley Highway. Kavanagh is survived by his wife Jude and two children.

On New Year’s Day, two other men, Mick Roberts from Buchan and Fred Becker from Maramingo Creek, died in a fire.

Bush fires have been raging in East Gippsland since late November, when fires ravaged more than 3 million acres across the state.

A catastrophe was cleared at midnight on Saturday after firefighters slowed the spread of a fire that threatened the Alpine cities of Bright and Harrietville in northeast Victoria on Friday evening.

Brett Mitchell, Bairnsdale’s Incident Controller, said the city was under threat before Friday night’s rain dampened the intensity of the fire.