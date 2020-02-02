Bushfire zones forecast rain cooler weather Australia news

Fire-damaged regions in NSW and the ACT can expect heavy rains later this week as the scorching conditions subside.

A moisture-laden trough moves north over the state this morning after raining in the Sydney and central west regions, Weatherzone chief meteorologist Brett Dutschke told 9News.com.au.

“This appears to bring widespread rainfall, possibly over 20 mm, to the region of the Middle North Coast, along with potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon until late in the evening.”

In the next few days, NSW will experience unstable conditions with occasional showers – but also cooler temperatures – until the low 20s.

It will rain heavier again at the weekend when the fire zones in NSW and the ACT can count on decent falls.

“It will take some time, but most of the fire pits will be drenched early next week. There will be decent falls across the south coast and much of the ACT,” said Dutschke.

James Morris, spokesman for the NSW Rural Fire Service, said rain fell on most of the fireplaces last night, but warned that there was still a lot of fire burning across the state.

NSW RFS crews extinguished a fire that crossed the Monaro Highway, four kilometers north of Bredbo, NSW. (AAP)

The crews used more favorable conditions yesterday to contain the Morton fire that burned more than 23,000 hectares in the southern highlands and the 333,900 hectare Dunns Road that blazes in the Snowy Mountains.

Mr. Dutschke said the national weather system will gradually return to cooler, dampening conditions after a week of scorching weather in Australia, when the mercury rose above 40 ° C.

At the weekend, Canberra recorded the highest minimum temperature since official records began in 1939.

Canberra had scorching heat and brush fire smoke last week. Cooler, more cushioning conditions are forecast for this week. (AAP)

In the 24 hours until 9 a.m. yesterday, the mercury did not drop to 26.7 ° C until around 4 a.m.