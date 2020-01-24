Bushfires: Australia has yet to respond to the offer of help, says DPM | Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who also works for the Minister for Women’s, Family, and Community Development, will speak to reporters on January 24, 2020 in her office in Putrajaya. – Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Australia still has to respond to Malaysia’s offer to help deal with the continent’s worst bushfire crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri said. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said that given the current situation in Australia, aid from Malaysia may no longer be needed.

“Nowadays it’s more about flash floods, thunderstorms, etc. The fires decrease and focus on only one area.

“So we probably don’t need to send our bombardiers,” she told reporters today in her office at the Ministry of Women’s, Family and Community Development.

Malaysia had previously offered to deploy the Bombardier CL-415 water bomber, an asset of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and 65 rescue workers to Australia.

Earlier in the day, the international media reported that heavy rains had broken out in several areas of Australia, including in regions hit by bushfires, such as New South Wales and Queensland, which led to flash floods in several areas.

At least 30 people have died, around a billion animals have been killed, and around 2,500 houses have been destroyed in the fire since they started in September.

Dr. Wan Azizah, who is also chair of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), said the water bomber plane is ready for any mission after the current drought, especially in the northern states of the peninsula.

“We may need to prepare the Bombardier for our own use,” she said. – Bernama