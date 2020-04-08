Bush’s Gavin Rossdale On Media Outlets’ Combined Messages On Covid 19: ‘What Am I Supposed To Think?’

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale has lamented the actuality that the concept about coronavirus individuals are getting from the U.S. television networks isn’t really the identical.

In a the latest Pew poll, 8 in 10 Fox News viewers reported the media exaggerated the threat from coronavirus as when compared to 54% of CNN viewers and just 35% of MSNBC watchers.

In the course of a live on the net chat with 101 WQKX previously currently (Tuesday, April 7), Rossdale tackled the disparity, stating (see online video under): “It truly is so bizarre, mainly because now, with corona pandemic going on, and we hope that most men and women appear out a little far better variations of by themselves, it is really practically like a new state of mind. We have this probability to reset and comprehend that, really, we have been all going way too speedy and none of us had been shelling out enough attention to persons all-around us. So which is the factor, I feel — this share and worry and camaraderie amongst us, the place we just will not know what is actually heading on.

“It is sort of scary, what’s heading on,” he continued. “You have no answers. If your youngsters question you, you you should not know what’s heading on. If your mates request you — no one particular is aware. Everybody’s just spouting the very last bit of facts. You check out CNN, you look at Fox, it just flip-flops. It is really remarkable. ‘Everything’s been going great. We’ve got a remedy.’ Then you go to CNN, like Don Lemon. ‘Oh my God. What did he say now? What did he say now?’ Back again to [Sean] Hannity. It truly is extraordinary. ‘No one’s offering Trump the credit he warrants.’ You go there, ‘What am I intended to think? What is actually taking place?'”

BUSH‘s new album, “The Kingdom”, will be launched this summer time.

The band a short while ago launched a music video clip for the most recent solitary, “Flowers On A Grave”.

BUSH‘s previous energy, 2017’s “Black And White Rainbows”, was crafted after Rossdale went by a divorce with pop star/actuality Tv set judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH‘s existing lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released a few albums considering the fact that reforming.



Gavin Rossdale on 101 WQKX

Gavin Rossdale of Bush is live with Tim Virgin! Have a query for Gavin? Let us know in the chat!

Posted by 101 WKQX on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

