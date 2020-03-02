[Busi: We struggled to play out from the back again]

Photograph by Mateo Villalba/High quality Activity Illustrations or photos/Getty Photos

The midfielder has supplied his views on El Clasico

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets claims his staff uncovered it complicated to enjoy out from the back for the duration of Sunday’s 2- defeat to Actual Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A deflected strike from Vinicius Junior and a scuffed work from Mariano Diaz gave Los Blancos all 3 details on Sunday to send out Zinedine Zidane’s aspect back again to the major of the table.

Busquets presented his ideas on Barca’s defeat following the match but also designed it very clear there is still a way to go in the title race.

“We dropped command simply because we misplaced possession. We never know how to convey the ball out from the back when they push us person to person. ”Sometimes you are not positive with a pass and you operate a danger, even though I imagine we have the gamers to carry it out. We all like to have the ball and I consider we have the players for it. ”Every workforce suffers without having the ball. We’re not the most defensive nor the most physical of teams. There’s continue to a extensive way to go in the league.” Source | Marca

Actual Madrid now direct the table by a level from Barcelona with 12 game titles left to engage in. Los Blancos are absent to Genuine Betis upcoming in La Liga, although Barca facial area Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.