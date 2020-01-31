Business Banking Co Pleo changes to credit cards

divide

Pleo, a commercial banking company, has announced that it is shifting its business model in partnership with JPMorgan and Mastercard and, according to AltFi, is now offering corporate credit cards instead of prepaid expense cards. Previously, Pleo had offered the expense cards and combined them with an intelligent expense report to help the company’s owners and managers keep a closer eye on the company’s expenses.

CEO Jeppe Rindom announced the move on Thursday (January 30th).

“Working with JPMorgan and Mastercard will help us switch from our original version of a product – the prepaid card – to something that is much more scalable and widely accepted for the future: corporate credit cards,” he said.

This step differentiates Pleo from its current competitors such as Tide and Soldo and places it in a new business category.

In May, Pleo raised $ 56 million in a Series B financing round and announced that the money would go beyond the countries it served, such as Denmark, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Germany.

“While we compete with banks in this one area, we don’t want to become one,” Rindom said in a statement at the time. “We continue to strive to offer the best business spending product on the market. We haven’t touched the funds from our Serie A round less than a year ago, but we see enormous potential and demand for pleo. “

In September 2016, Pleo raised $ 3 million in a funding round led by Founders, supported by Kirkbi, William Demant Invest, and Bestseller.

According to Rindom, the expansion and partnership will also result in other new functions. B. “Expenses and mileage, subscription management, instant loan approvals and bill payments”.

Pleo announced that it will launch in Spain and Ireland this year and two other unnamed markets by the end of 2020.

