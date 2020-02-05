Business must stop scraping faces – Boston Herald

By MATT O’BRIEN

Facebook joined YouTube, Twitter and the Venmo payment service on Wednesday and demanded that a face recognition company stop harvesting user images to identify the people in them, which the startup does as part of its work with the police.

Facebook said it has demanded Clearview AI based in New York to stop accessing or using information from its flagship site and Instagram.

“Scraping people’s information is against our policies,” said a company spokesperson.

Clearview has carried out detailed investigations in response to January reports from the New York Times and Buzzfeed with details of its work with law enforcement agencies and the practice of searching social media and other internet platforms for images.

Venmo said on Wednesday that Clearview is sending a truce letter.

“Venra scraping is a violation of our terms of service and we are actively working to restrict and block activities that violate this policy,” said Venmo spokesperson Justin Higgs, who said that Paypal’s mobile payment service is sending the letter.

Video service YouTube, owned by Google, sent a similar letter to Clearview on Tuesday.

“YouTube’s terms of service explicitly prohibit the collection of data that can be used to identify a person,” said YouTube spokesman Alex Joseph in a statement on Wednesday. “Clearview has publicly admitted to do that precisely, and in response we have sent them a letter.”

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told CBS in an interview that it has a first amendment to the approximately 3 billion images it has collected.

“The way we built our system is to only take publicly available information and to index it in that way,” he told CBS.

He also said that the technology is only used by the police to identify potential criminals.

CBS was the first to report the YouTube letter on Wednesday. Twitter sent a similar letter in January and ordered Clearview to remove all data it had collected from Twitter, including everything that was already shared with third parties. Microsoft’s LinkedIn said Wednesday that it will look at it and will take “appropriate action” if Clearview violates its terms.

Clearview lawyer Tor Ekeland said in a statement on Wednesday that the company’s technology “works the same way as Google’s search engine.”