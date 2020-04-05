Business owners and newly unemployed Americans struggling to find a way forward, being left behind by the coronavirus-60 minutes

In the past two weeks, 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment. This is losing more work than in the 18 months of the Great Recession. The coronavirus intercepted business owners in their heyday of success, Americans who never imagined seeking help, and those who believed they would never explore the depths of the 1930s. From coast to coast, the economy is at stake and workers are idle at Boeing, General Motors, Ford, GE, Marriott and Macy’s. But the biggest unemployment will probably come from all the biggest employers, small businesses.

Melba Wilson: Looking around the dining room for 109 people. We usually see many lives. Now, I see despair.

Three weeks ago, you were lucky enough to have arrived at the Merba table in Harlem.

Melba Wilson: 16 years ago, I started Melba with the money I saved under the mattress.

Scott Perry: literally under the mattress?

Melba Wilson: literally under the mattress. So I grew up watching my mother do it. And I emulated it.

Melba Wilson surveys her restaurant in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

Salvation, sacrifice, and Carolina cuisine hit Melba Wilson. Currently she has fired 24 employees. Melba’s, like 27,000 other restaurants in New York City, is restricted to take-out and delivery, and is one of New York’s largest employers overall.

Melba Wilson: Well, if you’re looking at the whole picture of New York, you’re looking at restaurants, watching the nightlife, watching about half a million non-workers, you can feed your family I can’t pay and I don’t know where the next meal will come from. It is despair. It is desolation.

How much devastation is estimated by economists as a final unemployment rate between 10% and 30%. If the state’s unemployment offices were not overwhelmed, their numbers were found to be higher.

Labor Ministry record: “All professionals are busy with other customers. We need to call again this week.”

Kaitlyn Reynolds: I do it 50 times daily for two weeks.

Two weeks ago, Kaitlyn Reynolds was the vice president of a company that hosted business meetings. She applied for unemployment online, but found that the last step in New York was a mandatory phone call.

Caitlin Reynolds

Kaitlyn Reynolds: From March 16 to 50 times a day, I contacted the Unemployment Contact Center to continue my claim, but I have not been contacted yet.

Gaihillel found that the unemployed office website crashed.

Geigerell: After a couple of pages, the page is kicked out and shows “Session timed out.” You-you go to page -6. Again, it throws you. “This session has timed out.” Go to the end and press “Send”. Pressing the submit button will display “Session has timed out”.

I ran out of time at the hotel where Hillel was the manager. Born in Israel, he worked in the hospitality industry for 20 years. When the 500 Times Square hotel was closed, he returned home to a new profession with links to his wife, two children, and an unemployed office.

Gaiheler: Ten days later, I was able to call and take the next step.

Call Center: “You can’t complete a call while dialed.”

Guy Hillel: “I’ll try again. 606”

No one in the unemployment section has answered his call.

Guy Hillel

Labor Department New York Hotline: “We’re getting a lot of calls right now.”

Guy Hillel: “And they hung me.”

His credit card company has given him a 90-day break. There is no such luck in paying for his car.

Scott Perry: After a long time in your industry, what would it be like to bring back your weekly salary? How do you feel you are not doing it now?

Guy Hillel: It hurt your pride, in a way, do you know? A sleepless night. You wake up in the middle of the night and worry, thinking, “What can I do next? What can I do?-How can I go to the next step?”

Scott Perry: Have you ever filed for unemployment?

Kaitlyn Reynolds: Absolutely not.

Scott Perry: What do you think about it?

Kaitlyn Reynolds: At first, I was working at the age of 15 and I was ashamed. I’ve never done-I didn’t think I would be in this position where I needed to seek help.

Scott Perry: One month after bankruptcy? Two months ahead?

Kaitlyn Reynolds: About a month. Yup.

The biggest government remedy in history can take a month or more to be effective. Federal-sponsored emergency small business loans will be available through banks, but demand may delay, such as calling unemployment offices. Melba Wilson has applied for a loan. Her employees are waiting.

Alysha Navarro: It was catastrophic. I was hurt and scared. Scared me, scared my daughter.

Alisha Navarro and daughter.

Alysha Navarro was fired in Melba two years later. She is single with her one and a half year old daughter and a list of questions.

Alysha Navarro: Can I feed my family? How can I pay my bill? Will this be the last three or four months, will I be homeless?

Unemployment benefits have increased temporarily due to emergencies. It is about twice in many states. However, Navarro is still short of about $ 2,000 a month.



Alysha Navarro: I can’t pay for cables this month and I can’t pay for phone calls.

Scott Perry: Was your rent compensated?

Alysha Navarro: Definitely this month’s rent is covered, but I don’t-the next two months are covered. But then what do I do?

New York ordered a 90-day drop-in by eviction. Nationally, federally backed home loan foreclosures are delayed by 60 days. Like most Americans, Alysha Navarro expects a one-time check of $ 1,200 from the relief fund and $ 500 for her daughter, but these checks are probably 6-8 weeks ahead is. As Kaitlyn Reynolds discovered, the safety net was not intended to capture millions of people at once.

Scott Perry: Well, I’m curious. Want to try the unemployment section again?

Caitlin Reynolds: Yeah, definitely. Let me increase the number.

Ministry of Labor record: Sorry. Currently, there is a very large number of calls.

The state office told us that there were 1.3 million “bulk calls” a day. We complete 61,000 applications a day.

Like other states, New York is trying to distribute calls on different days based on the applicant’s last name. The state is training another 200 reinforcements, some calling from home.

Danny Meyer: The virus seemed to me like a windless hurricane, or a wildfire without fire.

Since 2007: Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, speaks in 60 minutes

Danny Meyer is one of the most successful restaurant owners in New York. He runs the Shake Shack chain and 20 other restaurants.

Scott Perry: How many people have been fired?

Danny Meyer: So far we have fired more than 2,000 people.

Restaurant work is the most vulnerable of the crisis. The second is retail.

Danny Meyer: There are about 660,000 restaurants in the United States. Calculating how many people are working actively and connecting people can create something of real value, and they are not working now.

Mathematics is a 12 million job at a restaurant, and Meyer explained that it was only the beginning.

Danny Meyer: Then you start seeing all the concentric circles, those who make our flowers, those who deliver bread, and those who fish for our fish. Do green market farmers know what to plant if there are no people and the restaurant is not open? You don’t go to the hassle of planting crops just to fallow them.

The factory is also fallow. Manufacturing output has declined at the fastest rate since the Great Recession.

Michael Bednark: Bednark Studio has about 120 permanent employees.

Michael Bednark owns a Brooklyn design and manufacturing company that manufactures displays for retail stores.

Michael Bednark: About 25% of staff, about 30 people fired. We have basically made a full salary cut for everyone, so wages have been reduced.

His factories are made of wood, glass, metal and plastic. Currently he has about a month and a half contract.

Michael Bednark: We were trying to find a way to spend six weeks to stay positive. And hopefully there will be something on the other side.

Scott Perry: And you have found the way.

Michael Bednark: I did.

Bednark is working with partners to produce hospital gear tonight. The minimum wage here is $ 18 per hour. They make 27,000 face shields a day. The New York Health Department wants to buy 500,000.

Scott Perry: So you were forced to fire about 30 people. And how many people have you hired now?

Michael Bednark: We probably employ nearly 100 people. There are probably 300 to 400 people working on this project. We have a truck driver and some auxiliary people. Daily lunches from local restaurants are provided. They offer 160 lunch boxes.

Scott Perry: The restaurant, which was closed except for takeout, has delivered 150 lunches to the facemask factory.

Michael Bednark: Yes, our goal was to keep the money in Brooklyn and the money in New York. Help people help others. So, as you know, by giving them lunch, you can hire 10 or 15 employees each day in a restaurant.

In fact, I heard a lot about empathy. Alysha Navarro from Melba cooked in one way.

Alysha Navarro: I’m studying ways to use the handmade hand sanitizer, Lysol, and handmade masks to help the poor, the unhappy, and those who can’t afford them. And you can make them with everyday household items.

Danny Meyer subsidizes ex-employees in need, including nonprofit charities, and Michael Bednark’s people are sacrificed to each other.

Michael Bednark: Several employees offered to split weeks. In other words, they spend 20 hours and then have their responders spend 20 hours a week, keeping people working, keeping people busy, and paying people.

Scott Perry: Have you volunteered your employees and asked them to split the week with someone with less fortune?

Michael Bednark: Correct.

The best of these stories happened before our eyes.

Melba Wilson was ordered to take home from anyone who wanted to remain anonymous. 100 dinner delivered to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital. One voice on the phone participating in the chorus of Americans waiting for a good day.

Melba Wilson on the phone: I am very excited to start with the fact that you are doing this for medical staff and that you are helping my employees. So, it means the world to me.

Caller: Is your name Melba? Does that obviously mean you are the owner?

Melba Wilson on the phone: Yeah, my name is Melba. Yes, I happen to be the owner. And thank you very much. And keep safe, may God bless you. Thank you very much.

Caller: Goodbye.

Merba Wilson on the phone: Goodbye, goodbye.

Melba Wilson: My grandmother always told us, “This will also be gone.” And it is during trials and trials that I rely on my faith and my spirit. I don’t know how. I don’t know when. But believe me, this also passes.

. [TagsToTranslate] economy