Business VR revenue expected to reach $ 4.26 billion by 2023

VR continues to feature early-stage features, including irregular interests and investments. But how big is it and how big is it going to get? AR Insider’s research arm, ARtillery Intelligence, has quantified its revenue position and outlook, resulting in the fourth and final wave of global VR forecasting.

Built from daily market coverage, in-house interviews and 15 years of market experience, ARtillery Intelligence has developed disciplined and independent forecasting models. The breakdown is broken down into different revenue categories and the methodology can be seen here.

What were the results? At a high level, the company is projecting VR earnings from $ 3.9 billion last year to $ 14.8 billion in 2023, a 31% CAGR. This includes many moving parts and sub-sectors, including consumer, business, hardware, software, advertising and LBVR.

Drill down to VR Enterprise

By opening one of these sections, how does VR business revenue stack up? Artillery is expected to grow from $ 829 million in 2018 to $ 4.26 billion in 2023, a 39% year-on-year increase. This includes VR hardware and software costs from business buyers.

The material is simple, consisting of headphone markets (usually enterprise VR bundles). Software includes applications for things like industrial design and training. These are applications that run on VR headphones, so that their revenue growth is correlated with the company’s established VR hardware base.

We mention this obvious point to differentiate it from other software costs for businesses that are not so connected to one-on-one headphones. Specifically, this prediction monitors business software for creating a VR experience. This category is best represented by market leader, Unity.

As with consumer markets, software revenue share will increase over time as it relies on a larger installed hardware base. This is a function of most software units in the market for software execution, as well as increasing software / application costs per user (ARPU) as VR demand increases.

Adaptation to the product market

Unlike AR, which will have specialized hardware optimized for business operations (eg Hololens), VR will use at least partially the same hardware used in consumer markets. The availability and cost of this material (eg Oculus pricing) will reduce the barriers to enterprise VR adoption.

As for enterprise VR use cases, it will not add as much value to industrial installations (where the AR flash) as it does in corporate contexts such as data visualization and industrial design. Training will be a key use in the retail and industrial sectors and is already gaining traction.

In terms of vertical segmentation, the company’s top VR adopters include architecture and design, the automotive industry and entertainment (experience building). The vertical specialization of AA depends on the adaptation of the product / market. the urgency / need of the buyer. purchasing power; and regulatory freedom (see graph below).

The above elements also include Location Based VR (LBVR). This includes VR hardware purchases and software licenses that are calculated in this forecast as a business VR expense. Income from these facilities is offset as consumer expenditure respectively.

Carefully optimistic

Looking back, ARtillery Intelligence’s position on VR revenue growth is best described as cautiously optimistic. The scale will come, but slower than many industry supporters thought, mainly because of the pace of adoption and other ARtillery Intelligence brand tracks.

In fact, you may notice that VR revenue projections in recent years are lower than other items you may have seen. They are also lower than previous estimates of ARTILERY, as it adapts to market signals. This is common in industry forecasting, as market observers are well-versed in market variables.

Stay tuned for more forecasts for the coming weeks. In the meantime, find out more about reporting methodology / inclusions or access the whole topic here. There will be plenty to unpack as the VR market unfolds with a combination of expected and unexpected results.

