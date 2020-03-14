Businesses Go Over Email Boxes With Coronavirus Updates – Tampa News – News Information

(Local News Information) – Businesses, schools, organizations and charities are flooding email boxes with messages explaining how they are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

It seems that everyone from banks to local coffee shops are writing to inform people what steps they are taking to create a safe environment during the crisis.

The emails are meant to calm the nerves, calm the fears and reassure the public that everything will be fine, but high volume can increase the anxiety of the outbreak. And all of this adds up to the frequent email updates that many people are already receiving.

Still, coronavirus email updates are likely to continue to fill in the boxes in the coming days.

Some, like this one from WestJet, contain specific information on cleaning policies:

Others, including Panera Bread, explain how they are encouraging sick workers to stay home:

The emails also explain how the explosion will affect service. For example, the American Dream mega-mall in New Jersey announced that it is temporarily closing:

Others, including Paris Baguette, promise to take further action if required:

Many emails, like this one from Uber, include preventative tips and links for more information.

While emails can be helpful, security experts say they need to be careful.

The high volume may make us more vulnerable to cyber criminals hoping to exploit fear with phishing emails designed to steal personal information and money, according to Consumer Reports.