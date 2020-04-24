Businesses in Texas re-open defiant policies on closing Coronavirus-related

DALLAS >> A handful of Texas businesses reopened today to rebel state councils in the fight against the coronavirus, allowing retailers to offer “go” services but leaving other restrictions in place.

In Dallas, salon owner Shelley Luther was given a citation in the middle of the day but refused to close her business. She had two stylists and a nail technician on service, a fraction of her normal staff. Several supporters came to the salon, including a man who carried a long gun he carried in a pole for a Texas flag and a coil snake on it reading “Don’t walk on me.”

A Houston-area restaurant open to customers who wanted to dine inside, delineating tables available by color in the tablecloths in an effort to ensure social distance. A table with a white cloth was opened for sitting. They closed a table with a black cloth.

“The right is opened up in a safe way, which should be our right,” said Matt Brice, owner of the American Federal Grill in the upscale enclave of Hedwig Village. “We shouldn’t say we have to close our business.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month announced a series of orders intended to restart the state’s economy, but lounge and dinner-in restaurant services are not yet allowed. More than 1.3 million people have filed for unemployment in Texas since mid-March and unemployment has risen nationwide due to coronado virus-related businesses.

Texas reported 593 deaths and 22,806 general cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The number of infections is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can become infected and not feel sick.

Abbott reopened the state park and allowed medical providers to resume voter surgery, including abortion. Today, businesses have been allowed to start selling goods away. Some of Texas ’largest malls plan to drive buyers and collect good orders in advance.

Texas has not gone as far as some other states led Republicans. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp allows businesses including gyms, hair salons, and tattoo parlors to be reopened today on the objection of some Democratic mayors.

Luther, the owner of Salon A La Mode in Dallas, said he didn’t know how much the citation he gave would cost, but that he wouldn’t pay it.

“We’re all wearing protectors. We’re all disinfecting. Everything is completely sanitary in there,” he said, adding that he also doesn’t leave anyone in without a mask.

She said she has opened her salon for nearly three years. He said he had invested about $ 35,000.

“If I lose it, I have no savings,” he said.

At Federal American Grill, Brice did not accept walk-in dinners and limited the restaurant to 30% capacity to prevent crowds inside.

Early today, no one was sitting at the tables inside. But Brice says all available supplies later in the day have been booked up.

Brice said he applied for a loan through the Federal Check Protection Program and was not approved. Congress-funded programs have drawn attention to loans it has given to commercial companies despite a stated goal of helping small businesses.

Brice said he thought the government had unfairly decided what business could be opened and closed. The weeks his facility was closed cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars and forced his employees to stay home without a check, he said.

“It’s time to open,” Brice said. “Small businesses in this world, not just this community, but this world, are hurting. They are so bad and not being able to open was a big battle for us.”