Businesses, MPs are annoyed by the “fairly familiar” tax return system

Questions were asked in parliament about the tax office’s decision to force companies to apply for a special digital identity to file their tax returns.

The “eHerkenning” certificate is available from six private companies and costs between 45 and 50 euros per year for security level 3.

However, Parliament has not yet approved the new rules, and tax experts believe that it could be an abuse of power to force companies to file their tax returns through a commercial third party.

CDA MP Pieter Omtzigt and Helma Lodders of the VVD asked the Ministry of Finance a number of questions at the end of last year and asked the ministers to explain the legal basis for the new policy.

However, the ministry said it could not answer the questions within the official deadline. “Oddly enough, questions cannot be answered, but business people are expected to contact the tax office,” Lodders said on Twitter on Monday.

The tax office is currently shifting corporate taxpayers to a new online portal called Mijn Schwieringdiest Zakelijk (my corporate tax affairs).

The self-employed can still register with their Digid identification codes, but BVs must use the new system, starting with income tax payments in January and corporate income tax in March. No date for the transfer of payments has yet been set.

privacy

According to the tax office, the new system will better ensure user privacy.

Jap Zwemmer, professor of tax law, told NOS that the tax office may be abusing his powers. Not only has the system not yet been approved by Parliament, companies are also forced to work with a trading company to file their taxes. “It is fundamentally wrong to be forced to pay costs to meet your tax obligations,” he said.

The four coalition parties are also upset about the change in the tax office and demand that the introduction be delayed.

At the beginning of the month, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced that the tax office would be divided into three separate units after the recent child benefit scandal: taxes, benefits and customs.

