Businesses warn of layoffs if there is no incentive – business news

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and its closure to combat it could cause permanent damage to businesses and force many to lay off staff, unless the government immediately announces a significant stimulus package to respondents in an impact study conducted jointly by the Federation. The Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and Dhruva Advisors consulting firm, they said.

“Jobs are at risk over the coming months, as nearly three-quarters of companies surveyed said they could look at some reduction in the workforce at their companies,” the industry body said, referring to a survey with 380 companies from all industries. Ficci demanded a stimulus package of Rs 9-10 lakh to get the economy back on track, while some industry associations demanded a package of Rs 16 lakh agricultural products for recovery. Neither Aayog, a government research base, said that the package, which stands at 5% of GDP, is worth about Rs 9.5 lakh.

So far, the government has not announced the package or indicated when it will do so.

According to the survey, 69% of respondents expect the government to release a package, with tax breaks, fiscal incentives and efforts to facilitate compliance and create demand. Ministry of Finance officials said on condition of anonymity that governments have prepared different options and will come up with the right stimulus package at the appropriate time.

The impact of the pandemic and the generally adopted way of lowering the infection curve (blockade) has taken a toll on the economy. While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects India to grow 1.9% in 2020, most others are less optimistic. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has so far announced two sets of measures, reducing the policy rate to 4.4%, pushing banks to borrow more, providing 4.74 lakh crore of liquidity and facilitating bad lending rates to ensure banks’ books are not red in red color.

According to the research, companies want incentives for exports, pending release, tax refunds, additional working capital from banks without collateral, and a further reduction in policy rates. The survey says that 70% of companies expect a decline in sales in the current fiscal year and predict a decrease in their business cash flow. The magnitude and speed of the collapse in economic activity due to the pandemic has been unprecedented in recent weeks and there is tremendous uncertainty about what the future holds for businesses.

In addition, 61% of companies surveyed said they could delay their expansion plans by six to 12 months, while 33% expect to delay approved expansion plans for more than a year. Although 60% of companies surveyed postponed their fundraising plans for the next 6-12 months, almost 25% of companies have so far postponed such plans.

“There is a need to provide immediate and substantial support to the industry to protect people, jobs and businesses … We hope that the government will quickly introduce a series of measures to support demand and ensure business continuity. It will be a confidence boost and hopefully the sentiment will improve following the economic package, “said Sangita Reddy, President, Ficci.

In addition to domestic demand falling to record lows, some companies also expect a drop in exports. Although 43% of the firms surveyed reported that they did not anticipate an impact on exports, almost 34% said that exports would hit more than 10%, according to the survey.

Mr Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisers, said: “It is clear that plans prepared by companies for fundraising, investment and expansion are being pulled back. The government expects considerable financial incentives. “

