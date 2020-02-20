[businessman-insists-rm2m-‘donations’-to-zahid-not-bribery-for-visa-processing-contracts]

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Significant Court docket February 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― Businessman Azlan Shah Jaffril now denied in the Large Court that the RM2 million really worth of cheques he had personally handed to then dwelling minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have been bribes in trade for contracts to run one particular-end centres abroad for processing of programs for Malaysian visas.

Azlan, who had described these three cheques for RM2 million as donations for charity and political funds for elections, insisted that these cash ― issued by his company running the visa processing centres ― do not amount to corruption.

Azlan, who is testifying as the 38th prosecution witness in Zahid’s corruption demo, was conveying the a few cheques passed to Zahid in 2017 and 2018 for the respective sums of RM300,000 (cheque dated July 31, 2017), RM1 million (cheque dated January 3, 2018), and RM700,000 (cheque dated February nine, 2018).

Azlan said he experienced delivered these 3 cheques in envelopes in conferences with Zahid on August two, 2017, January four, 2018 and February 13, 2018.

Azlan, controlling director of Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd which operates two separate one particular-halt centres (OSC) for visa processing in Nepal and Pakistan, said he experienced voluntarily supplied these a few cheques to Zahid and that the latter had not questioned for these resources.

When questioned by Zahid’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, Azlan confirmed that he experienced questioned Zahid for tax-exemption receipts for the “donations” and that the latter experienced mentioned he would set up for receipts.

Azlan confirmed these 3 cheques had been built payable to the regulation firm Lewis & Co which he had considered to be a trustee lawyer, agreeing with Hisyam’s recommendation that these payments ended up all “above board” and “open payments” as they were being made payable to legal professionals who would be predicted to issue receipts.

Denial of corruption

Azlan also verified that the 1st cheque of RM300,000 was for the purposes of “charity” as penned on the cheque butt (or the portion of the cheque e-book remaining powering following a cheque is torn out), before further agreeing that it was not for corruption.

Hisyam: You also agree that the payment of RM300,000 is not corrupt dollars?

Azlan: Certainly, it is not.

Hisyam: Nor offered by you corruptly?

Azlan: No, absolutely not.

Hisyam: I also place to you that the RM300,000 was not received by Datuk Seri corruptly, do you concur?

Azlan: Ya.

Hisyam: And this RM300,000 was not presented to Datuk Seri [Zahid] as a reward for the ministry appointing Profound Radiance as operator of OSC in respect of Pakistan and Nepal? Not as a reward?

Azlan: No.

Hisyam requested the very same queries for the two other cheques of RM1 million and RM700,000, with Azlan also agreeing that all these ended up not corrupt funds presented or obtained corruptly as a reward for the Property Ministry’s appointment of Profound Radiance for the Nepal and Pakistan OSCs.

Disagreement with rates

A different defence law firm symbolizing Zahid, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, then browse out a few of the 47 expenses that Zahid is going through in this corruption trial.

These 3 expenses alleged that Zahid as house minister experienced corruptly obtained bribes from Azlan via 3 individual cheques on a few different dates in 2017 and 2018 for the sums of RM300,000, RM1 million and RM700,000 issued from Profound Radiance’s Maybank account by using Lewis & Co’s Maybank account, allegedly as a reward for the Dwelling Ministry’s appointment of Profound Radiance as the operator of OSCs in Pakistan and Nepal.

When asked by Zaidi if these a few expenses ended up accurate, Azlan claimed all 3 were being “not true”.

Asked by deputy general public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun on why he had disagreed with the three rates, Azlan argued that his cheques could not be regarded as as a bribe-for-contract circumstance.

Azlan explained: “The fees obviously mentioned that I gave “suapan” and in return I bought contract. The cause why I say it is not correct or disagree is because I gave the donation nearly a person-and-a-50 percent several years just after I bought the agreement. It’s not like I give currently, and upcoming thirty day period I get the agreement.

“That’s why I say I don’t agree with the fees. And the word “suapan” can be construed as I bribed, that’s why I don’t concur with the rates,” he added.

Azlan however also confirmed that he did give these three cheques to Zahid and verified that Zahid did receive these cheques from him.

When questioned by Gan if any cheques experienced been supplied to Zahid for charity reasons prior to Profound Radiance staying given the deal to function OSCs in Nepal and Pakistan, Azlan said that no this kind of cheques were offered.

Azlan had joined Profound Radiance in 2015, changing one of the first business directors soon after an inside conflict.

Before nowadays, an additional witness, former House Ministry immigration division secretary Datuk Shahril Ismail experienced advised the court that the Household Ministry experienced chosen Profound Radiance to run the OSC in Bangladesh from February 2, 2014, but that Zahid experienced agreed in November 2015 with ministry officials’ recommendations to cancel this acceptance due to the company’s failure to have out any functions even by the close of 2015 amid inside conflicts in the corporation.

Azlan discussed that the company’s failure to put into action the OSC in Bangladesh was because of to the Malaysian Embassy in Bangladesh becoming opposed to the OSC.

Right after a collection of activities that included Azlan’s enterprise Profound Radiance composing enchantment letters to then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Zahid in late 2015 and early 2016, the organization was presented one more probability to start out OSC functions for visa processing in Nepal and Pakistan as a substitute, Shahril’s testimony confirmed.

The Residence Ministry appointed Profound Radiance to run the two different OSC in Nepal and Pakistan from July one, 2016, with the ministry and enterprise later on signing two independent contracts equally dated June 16, 2017 to work the two centres in the two nations around the world, Shahril reported.

Zahid’s trial involving 47 prices will resume just before Significant Courtroom judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah on March 2.