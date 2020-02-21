[Businessman Steyer pumps $64.7 million of own funds into U.S. presidential bid in January]



FILE Photograph: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential prospect Tom Steyer addresses the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Nevada Presidential Town Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Businessman Tom Steyer poured $64.7 million of his individual wealth in January into his bid to earn the Democratic presidential nomination, for a overall devote of $267 million, a campaign finance disclosure showed on Thursday.

Steyer’s spending is of historic proportion, but is dwarfed by that of rival applicant billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who pumped $220.6 million of his personal resources into his bid the identical thirty day period, for a overall of $409 million considering the fact that launching his marketing campaign in November.

