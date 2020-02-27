[Busquets nominated for UCL Participant of the Week Award]

Image by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

The Barcelona midfielder shone in the attract with Napoli

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is just one of 4 players to be nominated for the Champions League Player of the 7 days award.

The 31-calendar year-previous was named gentleman of the match from Napoli in the 1-one attract at the Stadio San Paolo soon after an amazing show for Quique Setien’s aspect.

86 – Sergio Busquets have tried 86 passes in opposite 50 % vs Napoli, more than any other single #UCL match absent from home in his profession, other than vs Chelsea in April 2018 at Stamford Bridge (90). [email protected] #ChampionsLeague #NapolesBarca pic.twitter.com/zSQym00m8u — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 25, 2020

Busquets has been nominated together with Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Manchester Metropolis midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Gnabry scored twice in the three- get over Chelsea, De Bruyne scored the winner from the penalty location towards Actual Madrid, although Aouar impressed from Juve.

This cheeky Houssem Aouar nutmeg wins Ability of the Working day! @HoussemAouar #UCLSOTD | @Mastercard pic.twitter.com/XPNJDRHPSe — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2020

You can vote for your favorite in this article.