[Busquets nominated for UCL Participant of the Week Award]

By
Nellie McDonald
-

Napoli v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

Image by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

The Barcelona midfielder shone in the attract with Napoli

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is just one of 4 players to be nominated for the Champions League Player of the 7 days award.

The 31-calendar year-previous was named gentleman of the match from Napoli in the 1-one attract at the Stadio San Paolo soon after an amazing show for Quique Setien’s aspect.

Busquets has been nominated together with Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Manchester Metropolis midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Gnabry scored twice in the three- get over Chelsea, De Bruyne scored the winner from the penalty location towards Actual Madrid, although Aouar impressed from Juve.

You can vote for your favorite in this article.