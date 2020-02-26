[Busquets not pleased with Barca’s absence of possibilities]

Image by Harry Langer/DeFodi Illustrations or photos by using Getty Illustrations or photos

The midfielder say preparing is to blame

Sergio Busquets experienced a little bit of a pop at the Barcelona board right after their 1-one attract with Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The midfielder picked up a yellow card through the match which implies he will be banned for the 2nd leg. Arturo Vidal is also suspended just after finding up a late pink card.

Barcelona are now without having Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto due to damage, indicating Quique Setien is shorter of solutions for the second leg.

Here’s what Busquets helps make of it all:

Barca midfielder Busquets to Movistar: We really don’t have a deep squad because, unfortunately, that is how it was prepared. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) February 25, 2020

Barcelona also have personal injury fears more than Gerard Pique forward of Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. The centre-again hurt his ankle late on in the clash at Napoli and looks to be a question for the vacation to Madrid.