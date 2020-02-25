[Busquets & Vidal banned for second leg in opposition to Napoli]

Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Visuals

The midfielders will sit out the activity at Camp Nou

Barcelona will have to cope with out Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal for the 2nd leg of their past 16 Champions League tie in opposition to Napoli thanks to suspension.

Busquets went into the e-book immediately after 49 minutes for a foul on Dries Mertens that usually means he picks up a a person-match ban and will miss out on the return leg at Camp Nou.

Arturo Vidal was despatched off late on after choosing up two yellow playing cards in swift succession. The Chilean was booked for a late foul on Mario Rui and then leant his head into the left-back again.

Nelson Semedo was the only other participant at risk of suspension but arrived through the match unscathed and will be obtainable.

Barcelona head into the match with the edge right after a one-one draw at the Stadio San Paolo in the to start with leg but are brief of figures because of to injuries and suspension.

Mertens gave Napoli the guide with a curling strike in the initially 50 %. but Antoine Griezmann’s absent intention usually means the Catalan giants will be favourites to progress supplied their household sort.