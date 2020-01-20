Bust Travel Travel Globe agency issued fake plane tickets to clients: liquidators

A bus travel agency has been providing fake plane tickets to its customers for more than six months, say the liquidators, leaving many stranded abroad or forced to buy last-minute plane tickets.

Hundreds of people could be affected and collectively almost $ 200,000 out of their pockets.

The firm’s liquidator is “extremely concerned” that Travel Globe has been able to operate this way and requests that the travel agency industry be more regulated.

“(They) received the money, they didn’t buy the tickets and they used it for something else,” said the liquidator.

Travel Globe is Auckland’s second small travel agency that Herald is aware of filing its liquidation file during the last two months.

READ MORE:

• Bust travel agency owes Kiwis over $ 300,000

• Man left $ 3,000 out of pocket while travel agent goes bankrupt

• Travel agency steps up and pays for devastated Auckland family flights to Pakistan

Manurewa travel agency Travel Globe Limited, which shares a building with an orthodontist, filed for bankruptcy on January 8.

The owner and sole shareholder was Jujhar Singh, but the agency’s other director, Harvinder Singh, walked away from Travel Globe just 16 days before becoming insolvent.

Official documents show that Kaur and Singh are co-owners of a property and that they have already owned several businesses together.

Imran Kamal was appointed liquidator and told the Herald that what he discovered during his initial investigation was “extremely worrying”.

Dating back to at least August of last year, Travel Globe customers have received fake tickets and itineraries, Kamal said.

Often, they only found out a week or two before their travel date when they contacted the airline themselves and were forced to pay last-minute fares.

When they tried to contact Travel Globe, they were ignored or received an apology, said Kamal.

Travel Globe was not a member of the Travel Agents ‘Association of New Zealand (TAANZ) and customers’ money was not placed in a trust account or used to pay for their travel.

Kamal said most of those affected were from the Indian community and some claims date back to August of last year.

“My main concern here is the issue of counterfeit notes.”

Kamal is still trying to get to the bottom of the money, but is struggling to get more information from the director.

He believes hundreds of people could be affected and current estimates indicate that the business owes approximately $ 180,000.

Travel Globe in Manurewa, Auckland, went bankrupt. Photo / Google

Singh told the liquidator that someone else was running the business and that he did not know what was going on.

“But I explained to him that he was the director of the company, so he is responsible for everything that happens to his business.”

Kamal will forward the results of his investigation to the Companies Office.

He is also looking into the other director of Travel Globe who resigned 16 days before the bankruptcy of the company.

The Herald tries to contact Singh and Kaur.

Kamal said that Travel Globe was able to operate this way because the activities of travel agencies are not regulated, which also worries him.

“This travel market should be regulated because this type of provider should not be in the market at all to provide this type of service to the public.

“Anyone can set up a travel agency. They don’t need to be TAANZ members, they don’t need to have a trust account and they buy tickets from a wholesaler. therefore has no protection for the consumer.

“People just assume that things will be done right and if it is regulated there will be a lot of checks and balances so that this kind of thing does not happen and the money that people pay is put into an account in trust. “

Kamal does not yet know if there is a link with Travel Guru, a travel agency based in Mt Roskill which went bankrupt in November and which also mainly worked within the Indian community.

“I think it’s a systematic way of working, it’s a similar way of doing things.”

Kamal urges all those affected by the liquidation of Travel Globe to file a complaint with him by writing to info@liquidationmanagement.co.nz

.