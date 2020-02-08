Busy Saturday night for Lou DiBella stable, Mary McGee-Stars

RINGSIDE 08/02/2020

DiBella Entertainment has a busy weekend ahead, led by Mary McGee, who for the first time tonight, February 8, near her hometown of Gary, IN, at the Civic Center in Hammond, IN, will launch her IBF Junior Welterweight world championship defended.

McGee (26-3, 14 KOs) battles Deanha “The Silencer” Hobbs (8-1, 5 KO) from Queensland, Australia in the 10-round main event. She won the vacant world title on December 5, 2019 with a 10th round from Ana Laura Esteche on Broadway Boxing in New York City.

On June 7, 2019 in Athens, Greece, Hobbs suffered the first loss of her four-year professional career, a 10-round decision for the then WBO super lightweight champion Christina Linardatou.

Christina “Medusa” Linardatou (12-2, 6 KOs) from Athens, Greece, will face the warrior “Vicot (11-6, 2 KOs) from England in a planned 10-round fight against Prisca”. In a highly competitive World Cup, Linardatou lost her title on November 2, 2019 in Manchester, England, to Katie Taylor.

Vicot denies a winning streak in a duel and most recently defeated Olena Medvedenko on July 6, 2019 in Vienna (Austria).

The US Olympian Charles Conwell (11: 0, 8 KOs) from Cleveland, OH, can also be seen on the map in Hammond (IN). He meets Ramses “El Faraon” Agaton (22-11-3, 12 KOs) from Tlalnepantla. Mexico, over eight rounds. 22-year-old Conwell is returning to the ring for the first time since beating Patrick Day on October 12, 2019 in Chicago, IL.

Tragically, Day died four days later from the injuries he sustained during the fight. The 29-year-old Agaton has been a professional for 10 years and contested a round of 16 knockout against Victor Marquez on December 28, 2019 in Mexico.

In a planned 6-lap race in Hammond, IN, Isaiah Steen (13: 0, 10 KOs) from Cleveland, OH, a Conwell training partner, meets Kenneth “The Cannon” Council (10: 3: 1). 8 KOs) from Knoxville, TN. The 23-year-old Steen will fight in the ring for the first time this year after an eight-round decision against Gorjan Slaveski on August 16, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Council plans to recover from a highly competitive six-round decision loss against undefeated Anthony Barnes on October 11, 2019 in Warren, MI.

Also on Saturday evening in Daytona Beach, FL, Olympic champion Juan Carlos Carrillo (2-0, 1 KO) from Barranquilla, Colombia, continues his climb in the professional ranks with a view of Ben Williams (1: 2) from Benton Harbor, MI , in a planned six-round light heavyweight fight.

The 27-year-old Carrillo, who represented Colombia at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, had an impressive record of 388 to 23 amateurs and won gold at the 2012 Colombian National Games, the 2012 Pacific Cup Tournament, the 2011 Colombian Championships and the Colombian National Youth Championships 2010. and Silver at the Central American & Caribbean Games 2014.

Last year, he won his first two professional fights in a dominant manner and looks back on a busy 2020. The event at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, FL will be hosted by the women’s boxing legend and the 2020 Hall of Fame award winner, Christy Martin, promoted.

Heavyweight contender Mike Balogun (15-0, 11 KOs) from Upper Marlboro, MD, will compete against Bosnian Adnan Buharalija from Norcross, Georgia, in a four-player tournament at Tysons Playground in Vienna, Virginia. Balogun, a former college football star from the Oklahoma Sooners who also played in the NFL, will celebrate his first start to 2020 after four wins last year, two in the round of 16.

The weekend for DiBella Entertainment will be rounded off by Jon Fernandez (20: 1, 17 KOs), a top lightweight candidate who will be on Saturday night in Bilbao (Spain) against Robin Zamora (15: 7, 8 KOs) from Managua (Nicaragua) is a planned eight round. 24-year-old Fernandez, who was promoted by boxing legend Sergio Martinez ‘Maravilla Promotions, has won four fights in a row since his only loss to O’Shaquie Foster in September 2018. 21-year-old Zamora has won two. His last three games start with a knockout.