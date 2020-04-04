But A major Telecom player, DoCoMo of Japan, is a gateway to Bangladesh

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Japan’s largest telecom operator, NTT DoCoMo plans to sell its 6.3% stake in Robi Axiata, Bangladesh’s second largest mobile phone carrier, to Bharti Airtel Ltd. of India.

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Commission, or BTRC, has approved the sale and has approved the telecom industry to continue.

In the end, Bharti will hold 31% of Robi, while Axiata Group Berhad of Malaysia will hold a holding of 69%.

Robi gained over 49.6 million users in Bangladesh and in February after leading the Grameenphone market, which has more than 74 million users.

“We believe that Bharti Airtel’s telecom bombing plans to increase its investment in Robi are a reflection of the industry’s future in leadership in the digital and digital era. long-term implementation of Bangladesh economy, “Shahed said. Alam, chief executive officer and managing director of Robi.

But DoCoMo has become the next destination of foreign telecom players who have decided to leave Bangladesh – including Orascom Telecom Holding (now Global Telecom Holding of the Netherlands), Singapore Telecommunication Ltd. and Dhabi Group (Warid Telecom) of Abu Dhabi.

DoCoMo bought a 30% stake in Robi (now called Aktel) 12 years ago for $ 350 million.

DoCoMo’s work in Bangladesh announces that it will be coordinated by the Dhaka government for the polices of optical cable, interconnections and telephone.

Most telecommunications manufacturers can leave optics in other countries, but in Bangladesh, they have to work in other industries to provide such services. DoCoMo from Bangladesh’s online business reiterated a 54% stake.

“When NTT DoCoMo (reduced) its share (in Robi) from 30% to 8% in 2013, the Bangladesh government became a wake-up call,” said Abu Saeed Khan, a partner sexually harassing LIRNEasia, a citizen and social justice and think-tank organization based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. “Currently (DoCoMo) is leaving Bangladesh at a time when the world is waiting for a serious enemy defeat.”

For DoCoMo, this product in Robi does not make a huge profit. Last year, DoCoMo had no one sitting on Robi’s desk and stopped all of his Robi drivers more than a year ago.

Khan, a delegate to the former Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh, said today that DoCoMo might cause other players around the world to be suspicious in Bangladesh

Telephone resignation Telephone could extend Bangladesh’s path to 5G services.

However, Jahurul Haque, the Commissioner of the BTRC, disagreed.

“Bangladesh is a huge market and players around the world (business) are running here. You will never find buyers (with a small) (local) presence like Bangladesh,” said Haque .

In February, Robi applied to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission to participate in the stock market.

Robi said he is seeking to raise $ 62 million in financial markets. The proceeds will be used to improve the site. (Trading on Grameenphone began in November 2009.)

However, Robi’s father Axiata wants Bangladeshi officials to lower his tax rate by 10% from the current 45%.

“We will seek to bring down the business tax by 30% to 35%, otherwise there will be no profit in the company being held,” said Alam of Robi. (Grameenphone had previously received financial benefits when it was first drafted, but the successful Dhaka government was dissolved a few years ago.

Axiata also wants the removal of the government’s 2% lower interest rate on total income.

Robi officials are expected to meet with the Bangladesh Ministry of Finance to discuss these requirements.

