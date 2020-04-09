But I do not bake! Isolated on your way, experts say

TORONTO –

While it seems like everyone is re-building their homes, building a series of physical exercises, or completing the art of eating homemade bread during a quarantine, there are many others sleeping in, watching a movie, or just eating. each day as it comes.

And it does not matter.

That’s according to Toronto-based clinical psychologist Vivien Lee, who says people deal with a lot of depression with anxiety and anxiety in situations like the current global COVID-19 Everywhere.

“Everyone wants this time to be different,” he told CTVNews.ca during a phone interview Wednesday.

“Many people work from home, many are children. We had no idea of ​​our usual solutions to things, like going to the gym or seeing friends, and now it was stressful and uncertain. It does not matter when it is day. “

For some, Lee said being active and engaging with hobbies can help them gain some control over their lives when so many things happen in the world. this beyond their control.

For others, however, changes can be felt over time and they need the opportunity to do it alone or with loved ones.

“For a lot of people, it’s just a stressful time,” Lee says. “You may have a child or other family member who is very worried and you just want to take that time to have a relationship and relax and just try to get this together. “

Michelle Cederberg, a spokeswoman and expert on health and productivity, agrees that for many people, hope for this new “normal” week or month long again can be difficult to understand. It is said that those who may have been motivated to do a lot of work neglected or worked things out three weeks ago at the time of the launch, began to adjust their current expectations.

“I think a lot of us are really aware that all of that stuff is really weighing on us and the last thing I can think of is learning a new language,” he said during a phone interview from Calgary on Wednesday The. “COVID-19 and everything connected with it, it’s very frustrating.”

Cederberg said that while some people are always able to avoid more stress or they may have more time on their hands if they have no children or if they do not work from home, he said others will simply not have the time or ability to start a new job or to learn a new skill or hobby.

“Because stress causes too much cortisol, mental stress, and cortisol and creativity doesn’t produce all that well, we don’t need the bandwidth to do something new,” he said.

For Gary Direnfeld, a social worker in Keswick, Ont., The goal for this time of exclusion from the global epidemic is not about how many people can succeed, but how. how they can be transmitted in the best way.

He told CTVNews “for those who feel guilty for not doing it all, are satisfied that the goal is to survive and all you can do to achieve it. during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

ACCEPT THE RESTAURANT

Although some may feel guilty because they do not succeed as much as their peers are successful in social media, Lee said it is important to remember that people does not like to engage in menial or mundane tasks, such as making beds or helping their child learn the alphabet, which must be considered in their own right.

“We know that a lot of people will look at the media before all of these events and think that they are not good enough, not beautiful enough, good enough and it is difficult to acknowledge that this is not the case. true to most people, ”he said.

Lee said people should cut themselves some losses and be aware of their accomplishments, whether small or seemingly insignificant. He also said that they should have time for fun, whether watching movies or playing or alone, during these hopeless times.

Cederberg suggests that it is not okay for people to be “nice and gentle” to themselves during these times of stress.

He said “I’m not saying we’re just going to bend the ball and watch Netflix until all this is over, but I think we need to be a little easier in our approach to achieving that as well.” somehow in the meantime, “

Health experts say it can be healthy to try something new and outside their comfort zone, but they should start small and focus on something that really interests them. Really.

He said “If you think I have to learn a new language or I have to Marie Kondo my locker, or I have to write a book or I have to, surprisingly, that can be difficult. focus on yourself, ”he explained.

Direnfeld instructions are also easier. He said people should just talk to others, others, whether it’s their partner, their children, a religious leader, or someone working for the aide, they should reach out. .

“A lot of people keep in their fear and as a result, those fears fester and scare people, creating mental health problems for them, as well as problems in their relationships.” well, “he said. “You can also confirm that you are not looking for guidance or information in return, just to be heard, just to give a voice to those you carry in.”

Direnfeld said people should listen to each other during this time and acknowledge that everyone has gone through the experience in their own way.

“We should allow each other to have different ideas and not be shy, or hold one opinion over and over,” he said. “We want to have compassion for each other as we move on.”

