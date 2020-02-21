[butch-jones-earns-new-job-title-at-alabama-he’s-now-nick-saban’s-exclusive-assistant]

Close

Butch Jones has attained a new work title at Alabama.

He is now the specific assistant to the head mentor, in accordance to the Alabama athletics department’s personnel listing.

The previous Tennessee mentor invested the former two seasons as an offensive analyst at Alabama after he was fired in November 2017 amid his fifth year with the Vols.

His new job remains an off-the-area place alternatively than 1 of Alabama’s allotted 10 on-field assistant positions.

Alabama mentor Nick Saban said in Oct, in advance of his team’s annual 3rd Saturday in Oct rivalry match in opposition to Tennessee, that Jones is “a good individual and a good guy to have in your business.”

“Most of the stuff (Jones does) is driving the scenes,” Saban mentioned then. “Film research, carrying out administrative-kind operate. He constantly does a ‘What do we have to have to do on offense?’ for me, in his belief, in conditions of increasing, dependent on film research and items like that. His role has often kind of been that. He’s carried out a definitely, truly great work of it.”

Jones reportedly interviewed for the Rutgers head coaching position very last tumble, but Rutgers rather hired Greg Schiano. Tennessee prepared to retain the services of Schiano as Jones’ substitute in 2017 in advance of backlash from supporters, donors and politicians killed the give.

Jones reportedly was shut to taking an on-area assistant mentor position at Maryland a yr in the past but opted to return to Saban’s employees for a next season.

He’s continue to getting compensated handsomely by Tennessee, in which his agreement expires Feb. 28, 2021.

Tennessee owed Jones an $8.26 million buyout – at a level of $two.5 million for each year – owing in regular monthly installments as a result of the conclusion of his deal.

Jones’ deal carried a responsibility to mitigate the damages. As of previous February, he was earning $35,000 per year as an Alabama analyst, which rarely dented Tennessee’s buyout.

Jones collected $2.46 million in severance from Tennessee throughout the 2019 calendar yr, in accordance to figures UT’s athletics division provided to Knox News in reaction to a public records request.

Overall, he had gathered $5.27 million in buyout payments from Tennessee from the time of his firing via the stop of 2019.

Blake Toppmeyer covers University of Tennessee soccer. E-mail him at [email protected] and adhere to him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.