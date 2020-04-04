Butchers in the farmers’ breeze market have been ignoring social distance rules

Brisbane residents flocked to a popular farmers market this morning, viciously challenging the strict social distance measures being implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Large crowds were photographed at Jan Powers Farmers ‘Power Farmers’ Markets in the inner-city suburb of Nova Farm, with some in attendance reportedly challenging the 1.5m rules imposed by the federal government of Australia.

It came because residents of Manly’s Sydney beachfront suburb were seen flying to the coast on Friday, with many of them in groups larger than two.

Organizers of the weekly market in Brisbane posted instructions on Facebook on Friday saying that the event will continue, but will adhere to the rules by “setting all precautions related to Covid-19”.

One of these was an instruction to keep a distance of 1.5m between each guest, who did not seem to follow in pictures of today’s market.

Other measures put in place were pre-sale products from vendors to limit distance and interact with consumers, as well as grocery stores selling edible foods only, guests limited to one person per household and seats in public places prohibited.

One passer-by told the Courier Mail that large groups were clearly disrupting social distance practices, many of which include the elderly, who are known to be vulnerable to the deadly virus.

“It’s nonsense,” the woman told the Brisbane-based newspaper.

“I couldn’t believe it. What’s wrong with people?”

“And they didn’t stay 1.5 m from each other either. Not at all. I was really upset.”

Police were on the scene at Powerhouse Markets during coronary virus restrictions. Photo / News Corp Australia

The market is classified as an essential service in line with the government’s ambiguous guidelines to shut down the country during the pandemic’s outbreak.

However, markets must meet strict spacing requirements and should not crowd.

“People visiting markets should use common sense when practicing social distance and maintaining social interactions, avoiding unnecessary contact and moving 1.5 meters from other people if possible,” he said.

The breach of the rules comes just a day after hundreds of Sydneysiders and tourists were spotted on the beaches of Manly Beach as well as dozens splashing and splashing in the water.

Beaches south of the harbor were forced to close after crowds continued to shake social distance rules at places including Bondi, which then became a place for the spread of the deadly virus.

In New South Wales leaving your home without an “acceptable excuse” could result in a fine of up to $ 11,000 and / or six months in prison.

There are currently 16 reasonable excuses for leaving home, including getting food, traveling for work, exercising, donating blood and accessing public services.

Yesterday NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said people still found it difficult to understand what constitutes exercise.

“As for the new isolation powers, there are definitely a lot of questions about exercise. I don’t get it,” he said in a press conference, adding that the government wants people to stay physically and psychologically fit and healthy.

“But of course if I said it was good to sit on a park bench then everyone would go to the park. We’ll finish where we started. On a hot day at Bondi Beach a couple of weekends ago, one guy said they were going for a swim and we were done. with 10,000 people. “

