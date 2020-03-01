butler-coasts-to-massive-east-rout-of-depaul

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Tucker and Sean McDermott scored 13 factors every and Butler defeat DePaul 60-42 on Saturday night.

McDermott scored 11 details in the first 50 % when Butler took a 29-22 guide and Tucker scored all his details around an 8½-moment span of the 2nd 50 percent, finishing a 20-six run with 3 consecutive three-pointers for a 53-32 direct with six minutes to go.

Tucker had 4 3-ideas and McDermott a few. DePaul, in the meantime, skipped 11 pictures from the arc before Romeo Weems extended the Blue Demons’ streak of consecutive game titles with a 3 to 835 when he sank one with 19 seconds remaining.

Butler’s Kamar Baldwin experienced 9 factors, 8 rebounds, six steals and a few blocks.

Charlie Moore and Nick Ongenda experienced 8 points each individual to guide DePaul, which shot only 33% and fully commited 17 turnovers. Their 20 second-fifty percent factors were a year lower.

Butler (20-nine, 8-eight Massive East) posted its 20th 20-earn time around the previous 24 campaigns.

DePaul (14-15, two-14) conquer Butler 79-66 on Jan. 18 to conclusion an 11-game acquire streak in the series by the Bulldogs.

Butler faces St. John’s at residence on Wednesday. DePaul plays Marquette at dwelling on Tuesday.