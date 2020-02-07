Buttigieg being dragged across a terrible platitude

I imagine Pete Buttigieg is not having the best days. First, he declared victory in the Iowa Caucus without being able to prove it. Then he had to listen to Meghan McCain launch anti-abortion propaganda into his face. Oh, he was also called because he added public cheer to a town hall clip.

WATCH: @PeteButtigieg adds artificial applause in # PeteOnCNN videos #SneakyPete (video by @rafaelshimunov) pic.twitter.com/LyxrcYstGH

– CPD Action (@CPDAction) February 7, 2020

He is also totally upset on Twitter for the absolute nonsenseplatitude that someone in his campaign thought was poignant enough to remember.

#CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/lt4yVD7Krz

– Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 7, 2020

Do yourself a favor and don’t think too long about what those words actually mean. When you do this, your brain is likely to turn into porridge.

pic.twitter.com/uvnm4NUFcQ

– Winter Ruck (@rajandelman) February 7, 2020

“We have to go forward, not backwards; upward, not forward; and always whirl, whirl, whirl towards freedom. “https://t.co/lhh2WPgYKL

– Stephen Cohen (@scohenSEA) February 7, 2020

When your history teacher assigns you a 500 word essay and you only have about 400 in you. https://t.co/jerM5fzwGt

– Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) February 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/l6DO5Hj9k8

– Jason Bailey (@ jasondashbailey) February 7, 2020

No self-respecting editor would ever allow you to keep a line like this https://t.co/dqA23zsvpb

– Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) February 7, 2020

What is the shape of your democracy? (via Mediaite)

Speaking of which, there is another democratic debate tonight. Yes, one more. Here is the how / when / where, but unfortunately no why. (via ABC News)

Here are “8 romantic but definitely nerdy films to stream on Valentine’s Day”. I like every list that Midsommar suggests as a good date movie. (via i09)

Ahhhhhhhh !!!!!

The # TheMatrix4 films in #SanFrancisco! February 5th – 5th, 2020

Many thanks to @sfexaminer 🙏: “Matrix stars #KeanuReeves and #CarrieAnneMoss were spotted in #Chinatown today when they were filming scenes for the upcoming sequel ((: @peacepandaz).” Https://t.co/RrHZSMc1SS#matrix4 #houseofnanking pic .twitter.com / 2RkR74d4lh

– Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) February 5, 2020

If you’re wondering if Birds of Prey has a credits scene and you don’t want any other spoilers, click here. (via EW)

And if you’re open to slightly larger spoilers related to Harley Quinn’s sexuality in the movie, check it out. (via CBR)

The baby Yoda Funko is not yet on the market and breaks sales records. (via SyFyWire)

Two days ago I woke up in the middle of the night thinking: I’m too afraid to publish this. I then remembered #audrelordes “The transformation of silence into language and action” – it gave me courage. 🙏🏼 for the brilliant @craftingmystyle and @nytimes https://t.co/ZWVjz35S1V – brit marling (@britmarling) February 7, 2020

Happy weekend everyone!

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com