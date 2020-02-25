[Buttigieg Blasts Sanders More than Cuba at CNN Town Hall: ‘Why Are We Spotlighting the Literacy Packages of a Brutal Dictator?’]

2020 Democratic hopeful and previous South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg blasted rival Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over defending his very own remarks on Fidel Castro’s reign in Cuba – in the earlier CNN Town Hall phase – which Sanders pointed to how the dictator instituted a “literacy system.”

Buttigieg fired back, ripping the senator, stating that the Democratic get together ought to be “unambiguous in our condemnation about the way [Castro] dealt with his individual folks.”

CNN host Don Lemon then floated Sanders’ protection just before inquiring, “Do you assume that’s a honest evaluation?”

Buttigieg responded, “So, this is aspect of what I’m finding at. When I say that in our a person shot to defeat Donald Trump, we need to imagine very carefully about the outcomes of nominating Senator Sanders. I really do not want as a Democrat to be explaining why our nominee is encouraging folks to glimpse on the shiny aspect of the Castro regime when we are going into the election of our lives. We require to stand in opposition to dictatorship everywhere you go in the earth.”

“So you really don’t consider it is a fantastic excuse? He suggests he thinks he’s a dictator…But literacy is a great thing,” Lemon floated.

“Why are we spotlighting the literacy applications of a brutal dictator, instead of staying unambiguous in our condemnation about the way he treated his possess people?” Buttigieg concluded.

View above, through CNN.