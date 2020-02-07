Buttigieg declared Iowa the winner after technical glitches delayed the result of the world

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at an election campaign event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, February 6, 2020. – Reuters image

WASHINGTON, February 7 – Pete Buttigieg narrowly won yesterday after a long delay in publishing results, redesigning the 2020 race, and doubts about the future of former leader Joe Biden, who finished fourth disappointing.

At the first competition in the race to choose a challenger against Republican President Donald Trump in November, temperate 38-year-old former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana ousted progressive Senator Bernie Sanders by 26.2 percent to 26.1 percent. said the Iowa Democratic Party.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren finished third with 18 percent of participants, while Biden hobbled to a disappointing fourth place with 15.8 percent. US Senator Amy Klobuchar was fifth with 12.3 percent. – Reuters