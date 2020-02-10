Buttigieg has a narrow lead over Sandern among IA Nat’l delegates

The Iowa Democratic Party has released an updated estimate of national delegates – the actual metric that will play a role in the 2020 Democratic Nomination Convention – and the results show that it is the former mayor Pete Buttigieg with a narrow lead of two delegates over Sen. Bernie Sanders,

According to CNN political analysts David ChalianThe latest IDP results show that only five candidates earned national delegates in the caucus vote last week. Buttigieg displaces Sanders, 14 delegates to 12th sen. Elizabeth Warren comes close behind with 8, former vice president Joe Bidens Fourth place brings him 6 delegates and sen. Amy Klobuchar caught a single delegate.

“This is again in line with Buttigieg’s lead in important percentages of government delegates,” said Chalian. “So, negotiations change between now and this deadline, when that deadline has passed and there is no re-investigation or recount, if so, Pete Buttigieg will be the winner of the Iowa Caucuses.”

But it appears that a new acquisition, at least in some districts, will take place Faiz Shakir, Sander’s campaign manager told CNN on Sunday evening that he would request a review of the vote.

The @ BernieSanders campaign plans to ask to recheck some areas in Iowa before the Monday deadline, 1:00 p.m.

– Jeff Zeleny (@ jeffzeleny), February 10, 2020

