Buttigieg has a slight lead over Sanders in the first numbers released by the Iowa Democratic Party

IOWA – First data released by the Iowa Democratic Party show that Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are ahead of the state’s presidential candidates.

Buttigieg collected 26.9 percent of the equivalents of state delegates in the first numbers, which were released around 5:00 p.m. ET. Sanders finished second with 25.1 percent.

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar followed in the first published numbers.

The party released 62% of the results from all 99 counties after a one-day delay caused by technical issues.

It was unclear when the remaining results would be released by the party, which is still reviewing data from caucuses across the state.

Buttigieg said on Tuesday on “CBS This Morning” that his appearance in Iowa was “phenomenal”, especially given that he had started his presidential campaign with little publicity.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

,