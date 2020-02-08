Buttigieg has risen, Biden is lower in polls after Iowa – and that has major implications

And the winner of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses is … it’s complicated.

But since the Monday debacle count, the early indications are that Pete Buttigieg has emerged as the winner of what could actually be more valuable – the Iowa bump.

Although not everyone is ready to declare a winner of the caucuses due to reported irregularities in the count, the official results of the Iowa Democratic Party give the victory to Buttigieg with the smallest margin. He defeated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with a tenth percentage point ‘equivalents of deputies’, the traditional measure of who won the Iowa caucuses.

Even that victory is a technical fact. Sanders received the most votes and beat Buttigieg with a margin of 25 to 21 percent. But since Buttigieg’s support was broader in rural provinces, which received a disproportionate number of delegates, he was credited with the win.

Oh, and then there are the actually promised delegates who go to the Democratic National Convention in July. There are 41 of them for Iowa and, for all controversy and commotion, Buttigieg could arise with, at best, a more delegate than Sanders when everything is said and done.

The bewildering rules of the caucus in Iowa were just one of the factors that contributed to the error.

Nevertheless, it seems that the positive press for Buttigieg – the candidate closest to the caucus evening win – has given him a boost. It could have significant consequences for the rest of the Democratic primary.

Buttigiegbuil in New Hampshire

The next act of the Democratic primaries will be held in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

As a seated senator in a neighboring state, Sanders was always considered the favorite. He defeated Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire by a margin of 22.5 points in 2016 and gained a 7.5 point lead over former vice president Joe Biden in polls held in the two weeks before the Iowa caowa.

Buttigieg finished fourth behind Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. But the first indications are that the results of the Iowa caucuses (or, given the confusion, their perception) have significantly increased Buttigieg’s support in New Hampshire.

Two polls held by Suffolk University and Emerson College on 5 and 6 February gave Buttigieg 23 percent support in New Hampshire, which means an increase of 12 and 10 points, respectively, compared to the pre-Iowa poll of the two schools.

Another study by Marist College, conducted between 4 and 6 February, provided 21 percent support to Buttigieg. That was an increase of four points after a survey between 20 and 23 January.

This kind of increase in a few days is huge. Sanders still has the advantage – from one point according to Suffolk, four according to Marist and nine according to Emerson – but his most important challenger is now Buttigieg instead of Biden.

Polls suggest that Bernie Sanders is the favorite to win Tuesday’s Democratic primary in New Hampshire. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

The three surveys show some common trend lines. With 11 percent support, Suffolk Biden dropped seven points and Emerson has three points lower. Marist has reduced Biden two points to 13 percent. All three polls placed him in fourth place behind Warren. They also show that Sanders is either holding on (Suffolk) or rising by three points (Emerson and Marist).

This corresponds to the shifts recorded at national level in a poll by Morning Consult. Their survey of 5 February brought Sanders in the lead with 25 percent nationwide, putting him ahead of Biden. But while Sanders increased by just one point compared to Morning Consult’s January 27-Feb. 2 poll, Biden fell by four points.

Buttigieg was the beneficiary, as he seems to be in New Hampshire. He raised six points to 12 percent, placing him three points behind Warren in fourth.

Counting on later states – but will it be too late?

The fact that Buttigieg is still far behind in the national polls shows how far he still has to go if he wants to take on a serious challenge for the nomination. One problem Buttigieg faces is his lack of support among African-Americans; a recent YouGov survey only gave him four percent support, while Biden had a gaping 29-point lead over his closest rival among these voters.

Biden’s support in this electorate segment is the cornerstone of his strategy to win the Democratic nomination and take on President Donald Trump in the November election.

Iowa could ruin those plans.

On the way to the caucuses, Sanders was considered the narrow favorite above Biden. But instead of winning Sanders or placing them close by, Biden dropped to fourth with only 16 percent of the Land’s equivalents. That will make a defeat in New Hampshire – which always seemed likely – more prick, especially if Buttigieg manages another strong performance.

The next circled date on the calendar is February 22 – the caucuses of Nevada. The most recent polls (which were held at the beginning of January) suggested an interaction between Sanders and Biden. Given where Biden’s songs went this week, it is unlikely that he is still so competitive in the state.

A loss there would confuse Biden’s campaign strategy. The primaries in South Carolina on February 29 would be the place where Biden strengthened his position as a leader. Polls in January suggested that Biden had a lead of about 16 points in the state, and a big win there after respectable performance in Iowa and Nevada (along with an expected defeat in New Hampshire) would have prepared Biden for the “Super Tuesday” primaries “on March 3, when a number of states – including greats such as North Carolina, Texas and Virginia, where Biden is favored – cast their votes.

Former vice president Joe Biden has taken a hit in the polls since he finished fourth in the Iowa Democratic Caucuses this week. (Elise Armendola / Associated Press)

Instead, Biden’s campaign might be limping by then. Losing in Iowa and New Hampshire will not be easy to wipe away. Since the modern primaries began in the 1970s, only Bill Clinton has won the Democratic nomination (in 1992) without winning in Iowa or New Hampshire.

It is an aberration of American democracy that these two small, non-representative states have so much influence in American politics. Combined, Iowa and New Hampshire will only make up 1.6 percent of the promised delegates at the Democratic National Convention.

But, as they have done so many times, they could still set the pace for the rest of the campaign. That’s good news for Sanders, who might be the leader next week. It is also good news for Buttigieg, whose campaign gets the necessary momentum.

Biden’s third attempt at the Democratic presidential nomination received a serious blow in his first test in Iowa. It is not clear whether it can survive a second in New Hampshire.