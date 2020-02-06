Buttigieg holds a bad lead over Sanders as more Iowa Caucus results are released

February 5 (UPI) – Pete Buttigieg made only the slightest lead over his counterpart Bernie Sanders on Wednesday evening, and few areas in the Iowa Democratic area code were ignored.

With 97 percent of the counties – versus 62 percent released Tuesday – the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana had 550 delegate equivalents, or 26.2 percent, of Vermont Sen. Sanders’ 546, or 26.1 percent.

The field remained largely unchanged with the publication of the new figures: Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 18.2 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden 15.8 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar 12.2 percent. Andrew Yang has 1 percent and Tom Steyer has 0.3 percent.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, MP Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Michael Bennet and the former Mass. Governor Deval Patrick was not in the Iowa election.

Results from Iowa were delayed by almost two days after the state’s Democratic Party had trouble using a new app that could notify delegates on Monday evening. The candidates have since gone on to campaigns in New Hampshire, where the nation’s first Tuesday is slated to take place.

Democratic election campaign in Iowa before the caucus

In 2020, Democratic presidential candidates from left to right, Tom Steyer, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar gather for a debate in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 14th. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Senator Michael Bennet spoke at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum in Des Moines on January 20. He did not qualify for the January debate in Iowa. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Biden speaks at a community event at Iowa Central Community College, Fort Dodge on January 21. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Biden speaks on January 21 at a community event in Ames. Candidates are continuing their campaign on Monday to prepare Iowa’s election assemblies for the first time in the nation. Biden has said that approaching the Middle East through diplomacy could alleviate the violence and tensions felt with the United States. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Klobuchar speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines on Sunday. She said she would leave some troops in the Middle East, but at a lower level. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

In her campaign, Klobuchar also cited a lack of Democratic support for a Medicare for All plan, saying that the health debate should focus on solving specific problems through a nonprofit public option. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, greets supporters as he closes the City Hall campaign on January 15th in Newton. Buttigieg unveiled a $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at improving water quality, public transportation, and the National Highway Trust Fund. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

As a military veteran, Buttigieg has criticized Trump for deploying more troops to the Middle East. However, he suggested that the US remain committed. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Sanders replies to a question in the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. He has spoken out against high medical costs and technical giants. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

The fans are cheering on Sanders when he comes to a rally in Ames on Saturday. Sanders also unveiled a plan to fully repay $ 1.6 trillion in student debt. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Warren speaks at a block party for community activists in Des Moines on January 18. The Massachusetts Senator unveiled a plan to pay off most American student loans and said she would start on her first day at the White House. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Warren answers a question in the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund investor, had put on makeup before running a post-debate program in Des Moines on January 14. According to Steyer, his experience in building a company and creating jobs sets him apart from other candidates. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang answers a question in the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. He raised more than $ 16.5 million in the fourth quarter of the fundraiser. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo