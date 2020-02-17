[Buttigieg Pressed at City Hall on ‘The Invoice Maher Question’: What If You Win and Trump Refuses to Go away Workplace?]

About the class of the Trump presidency, Monthly bill Maher has consistently absent back again to his “dictator checklist” and warned about a rise of authoritarianism in the region. In the previous several months, he has been asking more than and about once again one problem he desires Democratic candidates for president to solution: What if they get and President Donald Trump refuses to leave?

A couple of candidates have appeared on his demonstrate in the past several weeks, including Pete Buttigieg, and he’s questioned that problem to all of them.

Now during a town corridor in Reno, a person person brought up “the Invoice Maher question” to inquire the South Bend mayor yet again:

“It’s November, Pete Buttigieg just received the election, and the existing occupant suggests, ‘No, this is all a hoax,’ the Senate agrees with him, Fox Information begins going on about it — what does President-elect Buttigieg do about this when he does not want to go away?”

Buttigieg started by joking, “I guess if he’s willing to do chores, I guess we could function a thing out.”

Asked what he’d do if he gained the 2020 presidential race and Pres. Trump wouldn’t accept election effects, Pete Buttigieg suggests, “If he will not leave—I guess if he’s willing to do chores, I guess we could perform anything out.” https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/RzfGuMxWHO — ABC Information (@ABC) February 17, 2020

He continued, “I do believe that this is a single of the explanations why it is crucial that we not just eke out a win… I consider we want to set a purpose of winning huge more than enough that this election is way beyond cheating distance, and that Trumpism goes into the history guides also. It is bought to be a gain so significant that Senate Republicans are reunited with their consciences, and only a political shockwave can do that.”

The president himself has mocked the concerns raised by Maher and some others, and from time to time trolls in excess of it, which includes that mock “president for life” video clip he lately shared.

You can enjoy above, through ABC Information.