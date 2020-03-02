[Buttigieg Reportedly Next Klobuchar With Prepare to Endorse Biden Ahead of Tremendous Tuesday]

If it wasn’t clear more than enough presently that Joe Biden is predicted to be the major beneficiary of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropping out, equally are arranging to endorse him.

Biden made a pretty important comeback right after profitable massive in South Carolina and this afternoon news broke that Klobuchar is dropping out and endorsing him afterwards on Monday.

Now there’s reporting that Buttigieg will be endorsing Biden, giving the previous vice president the backing of two previous rivals heading into Tremendous Tuesday:

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest, a day soon after ending his own bid for the White Dwelling, a prime Buttigieg adviser tells @Reuters https://t.co/P0oMFRCx8d pic.twitter.com/bg1RyaXHYJ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 2, 2020

14 states are up for grabs tomorrow, including Klobuchar’s household condition of Minnesota.