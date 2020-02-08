Buttigieg returns to Biden Ad

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was quick to fight back against Joe Biden shortly after the former vice president released his new ad campaign ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Biden’s latest ad campaign, which mocks Buttigieg’s experience as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, follows Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at the head of Iowa caucuses, who has not yet declared an official winner. Biden came in fourth in caucuses, behind Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

In the announcement titled “Pete’s Record,” Biden’s campaign contrasts his experience as vice president under the Obama administration with that of Buttigieg as mayor of South Bend. The background music suddenly changes from a cinematic orchestral melody during Biden’s list of achievements to a more comical tone when describing and criticizing Buttigieg’s time as small mayor of the city.

According to the Associated Press on Saturday, Biden repeated the points made against Buttigieg in announcing the campaign at an event in New Hampshire.

“I don’t think we are a party at risk if I am the candidate,” Biden told Manchester voters, according to the AP. “I believe we are a party at risk if we appoint someone who has never held a higher office than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

In a statement shared with the TPM, Buttigieg campaign spokesperson Chris Meagher called Biden for putting aside his experience as mayor.

“Right now the American people are clamoring for something completely different from this classic Washington political style,” Meagher said in the statement. “While Washington’s policy trivializes what is going on in communities like South Bend, the people of South Bend who now have better jobs, higher incomes and a new life in their city don’t think their life is a line of political force for Washington. “

Meagher added that “Buttigieg’s field experience as mayor, revolving around an industrial city in the Midwest, is exactly why he is running for president.

“The vice president’s decision to broadcast this announcement says more about his current position in this race than Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran,” Meagher said in the statement.

Watch the Biden campaign announcement below:

Former mayor Pete does not have a very high opinion of the Obama-Biden record. Compare. pic.twitter.com/132TB7MHaq

– Joe Biden (attach text to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2020