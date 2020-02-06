Buttigieg, Sanders almost bound when Iowa Caucus narrow results

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 8:04 AM CST / Updated: February 6, 2020 / 8:04 AM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are almost equal in the Iowa Democratic gatherings, with almost all results being judged in a competition characterized by technical problems and delays in reporting.

The race was too early to start early Thursday. 97% of the areas reported. Party officials tried to review the remaining results three days after Iowan’s gatherings at gatherings across the state to decide which democrat will face President Donald Trump in November.

A new series of results released shortly after midnight narrowed the gap between Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders, the progressive Senator from Vermont. Buttigieg has a lead of three out of 2,098 state delegates.

The stuck competition gets both Buttigieg and Sanders going as they try to pull away from the crowded field. The almost complete results show that they are leading Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar behind.

However, results in Iowa were marred by the breathtaking breakdown of the caucus reporting process in a state where the president has traditionally been running nomination competitions. Those responsible in Iowa attributed a delay in reporting first to technical problems with an app that was supposed to be used to record chairpersons in the area, and then to arrears when these volunteers tried to ask the party to submit their totals.

Even as the total number of results rose all day on Wednesday, obstacles remained. Some counters were on their way to the party center in Des Moines, which added to the delay.

Much of the political world has already drawn attention to the next New Hampshire, which will hold the first primaries in the 2020 Democratic nomination campaign on Tuesday. Both Buttigieg and Sanders are also leading competitors there.

The two men are 40 years old and have a contradicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been an advanced powerhouse for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former community official, represents the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to win the primary presidential delegate.

Her strength in Iowa put her in the crosshairs of her rivals when the race shifted to New Hampshire. Biden, who fell far short of expectations in Iowa, saw both Buttigieg and Sanders as a risky choice for Democrats because the former mayor was relatively inexperienced and the senator described himself as a socialist.

Sanders runs his second run for the White House. He surprised many Democrats in 2016 with his tough challenge to Hillary Clinton, but took part in the 2020 competition as the front runner. He is a leader in fundraising, although he avoids high dollar donors.

Sanders and his supporters raised issues with the primary process after the 2016 elections and prompted the Democratic National Committee to make changes that affected Iowa’s reporting requirements.

As a result, Iowa released three records from the meetings: the list of voter preferences at the start of the meeting; their preferences after supporters of candidates who achieved less than 15% made a second choice; and the results of the equivalents of the state delegates.

The final alignment results are used to determine the equivalents of the state delegates. This is the metric that the AP has long used to determine the winner of the caucus. Democrats choose their candidate based on the number of delegates.

With 97% of the districts reported, Sanders leads the first alignment results and has a narrower edge on the final alignment.