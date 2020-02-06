Buttigieg, Sanders almost tied as Iowa caucus results narrow

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are almost bound in the democratic caucuses of Iowa, where almost all results are counted in a competition marred by technical problems and delays.

The race remained too early to call early on Thursday, with 97 percent reporting. Party officers attempted to check the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus locations throughout the state to choose which democrat President Donald Trump would record in November.

A new series of results released just after midnight reduced the margin between Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., And Sanders, the progressive senator from Vermont. Buttigieg has counted a lead of three state representatives from 2,098.

The stalled game gives both Buttigieg and Sanders a burst of momentum as they try to pull away from the busy field. The almost complete results show that they are Massachusetts Sen. Leading Elizabeth Warren, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar behind.

But the results in Iowa were clouded by the astonishing breakdown of the caucus reporting process in a state that traditionally starts presidential nominations. Iowa officials initially attributed a delay in reporting results to technical issues with an app that had to use district seats to record votes, and then backlogs when those volunteers tried to call the party to submit their totals.

Even when the total number of results tapped the whole day on Wednesday, obstacles remained. Some counters came by mail to the party’s headquarters in Des Moines, which contributed to the delay.

Much of the political world has already shifted its attention to the next New Hampshire, which will hold the first primary elections on Tuesday in the Democrats’ nomination battle in 2020. Both Buttigieg and Sanders are also contenders there.

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden hugs a woman during a campaign event on Wednesday. Biden followed Sanders, Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren in the Iowa caucuses. (Elise Amendola / The Associated Press)

The two men are separated by 40 years in age and conflicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been a progressive powerhouse for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former municipal officer, represents the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to earn Presidential Primary Delegates.

Their strength in Iowa placed them in the spotlight of rivals while the race shifted to New Hampshire. Biden, who lacks much in Iowa, expected both Buttigieg and Sanders to be risky choices for democrats, given the relative inexperience of the former mayor and the senator’s descriptions of himself as a socialist.

Sanders makes his second point for the White House. He surprised many Democrats in 2016 with his strong challenge for Hillary Clinton, but participated in the 2020 competition as a leader. He is a leader in fundraising, despite the avoidance of donors with a high dollar.