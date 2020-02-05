Buttigieg, Sanders remains at the top as the Iowa Democratic Party releases more results

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) – Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders are leaders in the Iowa Caucuses as new numbers are released around 11 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday night, more than 24 hours after they were originally expected.

Most of the afternoon, 62% of the vote took place. From 11:05 p.m., the votes rose to 71%. In the delegates’ final race, which the Associated Press and the media will use to call the polls, Buttigieg was 27%, Sanders 25% and Senator Elizabeth Warren 18%. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar reached the top tier of candidates on Tuesday evening.

Caucus app creates difficulties in the Caucus Night

District Captain Carl Voss of Des Moines shows the Iowa Democratic Party reporting app on his cell phone in front of the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 4, 2020. (AP Photo / Nati Harnik)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Technical difficulties led to nationwide reporting problems during the Iowa gatherings on Monday evening. A smartphone app created by Shadow Inc. is to blame because no caucus results were reported 24 hours after the start of the caucuses.

According to a Campaign Disclosure Report, the Iowa Democratic Party paid $ 63,183.91 to Shadow in late last year. One payment was made in November and the other in December. According to a local district chairman, district officials were only aware of the existence of the app when they temporarily trained the chair last week.

“They indicated that if an app is available, we could email a request to download the app. It wasn’t just open to the general public, ”said District 34 Chairman Breann Bye.

The app was completely optional for chairs and problems with the app occurred on Monday evening before the meetings.

“I had heard a few days earlier that there were some people trying to access the app. Some other conference chairs were trying to access the app and it may not be working properly at this point. So I stayed with my decision to get the results on Caucus Night, ”said Bye.

Iowa Democratic Party leader Troy Price has confirmed that the raw data has not been compromised. Instead, the output was incomplete due to an encoding error.

“What I’m going to say is that the underlying data, the raw data, is safe. It was always safe. This was a coding error in one of the parts in the back end, but the raw data, the data received, is safe and I can make sure that it is possible, ”Price said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Happy Medium, a local agency that works with similar tech rollouts, believes the district’s employees should have had more hands-on training before Monday night, including possibly running fake exams.

“I think you need to be a strong agency and have a strong partnership with who you are developing these products for, because the organization you work for may never have gone through this before.” You as the agency are responsible because you do it every day to steer them in the right direction and be future-oriented on their behalf, ”said Katie Patterson, CEO and founder of Happy Medium. “Building an app does not solve a problem. Developing a great app with great training and great rollout solves a problem.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Shadow published an apology on Twitter:

We sincerely regret the delay in reporting on the results of the Iowa Caucuses last night and the uncertainty it has caused among the candidates, their campaigns and democratic caucus goers.

