Buttigieg Supported by GOP Oligarch Len Blavatnik

Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg According to recent revelations, he faces questions that his efforts in 2020 have contributed to campaign contributions by a notorious Republican Party billionaire with direct links to the Russian oligarchy. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), this is data checked by Law & Crime.

Previously described in the press as “The Giver” Leonard “Len” Blavatnik is a well-known GOP donor with a New York address who has previously taken on the task of financing the president Donald Trump’S wasteful – and supposedly criminal – inauguration celebrations of around $ 1 million in 2017.

Now Blavatnik and his wife are apparently changing loyalty. As of now, they have donated thousands of dollars to Pete for America, Inc., Buttigieg’s official campaign organization.

A 2017 summer commentary for the Dallas Morning News Ruth May catalogs a little more about Blavatnik’s political buying habits:

Donald Trump and the political action committees for Mitch McConnell. Marco Rubio. Scott Walker. Lindsey Graham. John Kasich and John McCain received $ 7.35 million in contributions from a Ukraine-born oligarch who is the business partner of two Russian presidents Wladimir PutinFavorite oligarchs and a Russian government bank.

Citing public data available through the FEC and from OpenSecrets, the data clearing house for campaign funding, May notes that most of Blavatnik’s size was distributed among Republicans during the 2015-2016 campaign.

“Mitch McConnell was the largest (individual) recipient of Blavatnik’s donations and raised $ 2.5 million for his GOP Senate Leadership Fund under the names of two of Blavatnik’s holding companies, Access Industries and AI Altep Holdings,” she wrote.

A quartz article from January 2019 describes other notable editions:

Trump’s campaign received no money from Blavatnik during the 2016 campaign, but he donated large amounts to the Republican National Committee’s Legal Fund, which according to the Wall Street Journal helped fund Trump’s legal defense for the Russia probe.

In addition to the large sums of campaign money paid to leading Republicans, Blavatnik has been viewed by the media and the Beltway establishment as problematic due to its documented ties to Vladimir Putin and the inner circle of the Russian leader.

“Especially Blavatnik’s relations with Russian oligarchs, who are close to Putin Oleg DeripaskaTrump and the six GOP leaders who took Blavatnik’s money during the 2016 presidential campaign should be worried, ”May 2017 wrote.

MSNBC Rachel Maddow long and loudly beating the anti-Blavatnik drum – and enhancing his oligarchic ties – while he is best known for donating to Republicans and fueling criticism in a controversy in which Deripaska’s network is excluded from the U.S. sanctions regime against the Russian Federation ,

The liberal mother Jones outlet reported in 2019 on these connections:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) Sent a separate letter asking if (Treasury Secretary Steven) Mnuchin has a personal conflict of interest in the delisting business. In her letter, which was first reported by Buzzfeed, Speier noted that before taking office, Mnuchin owned a film production company, some of which he sold to Access Industries, a company owned by Len Blavatnik, a Russian-born billionaire who has ties to Deripaska entertains . Blavatnik sits on the board of a company called SUAL, a major shareholder of Rusal. According to the New York Times, SUAL’s stake in Rusal will increase under the Deripaska contract with the finance department. In short, a man who is believed to have paid Mnuchin up to $ 25 million for his film company may benefit from the agreement to remove Rusal from the sanctions list.

The Blavatnik family’s support for Buttigieg is currently over $ 5,000, close to the legal maximum, according to the FEC.

And since donations for Buttigeg’s campaign have been received, the Blavatniks have tried (as has been claimed) to “buy” an influence from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), making the Democratic Party’s leading congressional protection organization well over 400,000 US dollars received – hedging their bets all the time and forwarding donations of a similar size to the GOP, according to publicly available data collected by the FEC. Giving something to both sides is a tactic that is also used by some American companies and managers.

The support of the former mayor by the so-called “Russian-linked oligarchs” was first noted by the Men4Choice co-founder Justin Horowitz,

“Impressive. One of the billionaires who are driving Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is a Russian oligarch who has supported Trump and GOP PACs for Lindsay Graham, Marco Rubio, Mitch McConnell and Scott Walker millions of times,” said Horowitz Don’t think of stuff. “

“(Rachel Maddow, MSNBC and) #Resistance Twitter have run several media cycles on this donor, claiming that Russia is taking over America,” Horowitz continued, responding to criticism from the left that his language was too dependent on the largely discredited Russian state narrative , “The only reason I said” Russian connection “is to point out the obvious hypocrisy they deal with every day. The billionaire’s right winger is all that really matters.”

Law & Crime contacted the Buttigieg campaign to comment on and clarify this report. However, no response had been received at the time of publication.

