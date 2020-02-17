[buttigieg-swipes-back-again-at-kellyanne-conway:-anyone-at-trump-white-home-chatting-about-others’-sexism-is-‘comical’]

Earlier nowadays on Fox Information Sunday, Kellyanne Conway swiped at Michael Bloomberg’s record of sexism even as Chris Wallace mentioned the irony of these attacks coming from supporters of President Donald Trump, especially invoking the Obtain Hollywood tape.

Wallace later on spoke with Buttigieg and requested about Bloomberg, noting how Conway was “trolling” Democrats in inquiring no matter if they will finally assistance Bloomberg as the nominee.

“What would that say about what the Democratic Party actually stands for?” Wallace requested.

“For a consultant of this White Residence to talk about misogyny, to discuss about sexism, to speak about racism is comical,” Buttigieg responded, “and you’re appropriate, I assume it amounts to trolling. Glance, the American men and women are not heading to be fooled by any one from the Trump White Household when it comes to these difficulties.”

He extra, “We can do a great deal improved than this president. And you know a single of the good reasons why I’m observing a large amount of people from the Republican Get together or previously from the Republican Occasion completely ready to cross more than is that they can no extended glimpse their youngsters in the eye and describe the conduct of the recent president of the United States.”

You can enjoy earlier mentioned, by means of Fox Information Sunday.

Have a suggestion we need to know? [email protected]